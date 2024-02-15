News you can trust since 1917
Register
BREAKING

Arnish secures work for two more years

​The Arnish fabrication yard near Stornoway has work for the next two years and will shortly increase its 150-strong workforce by a further 50.
By Brian Wilson
Published 15th Feb 2024, 08:23 GMT
Arnish currently supports a workforce of 150.Arnish currently supports a workforce of 150.
Arnish currently supports a workforce of 150.

In preparation for this, the yard is partnering with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar to provide a retraining programme, offering ten week courses in welding. It will enable more local recruits to join the payroll.

These glad tidings came from Albert Allan, general manager of the Arnish yard which re-opened in 2021 as part of the Harland & Wolff Group that also has yards in Belfast, Appledore and Methil.

He was speaking after specialist parts were dispatched this week to Belfast for the refit of an oil and gas FPSO, Sea Rose. Mr Allan paid tribute to the Arnish workforce which, he said, has worked “24/6 over a six week period” to ensure the job was completed to schedule.

Most Popular

Arnish’s positive prospects reflect the apparent success of the multi-yard strategy adopted by the group’s founders, Infrastrata, since 2019 when they acquired the Belfast yard. All four yards were in distressed condition when brought into the Harland & Wolff fold.

However, their strategic locations around the UK have helped secure orders across a wide range of sectors. Arnish is now working on five barges for the Cory group which ships waste materials on the River Thames. These are part of a 23 barge order for Harland & Wolff which has been spread among the yards.

There are expectations of another significant order in the near future which will require an increase in the Arnish workforce.

Mr Allan said that until now, it had been possible to recruit locally and they will continue to do so as far as possible. However, the next increase is likely to require travelling workers and discussions are being held with accommodation providers.

The latest upbeat report maintains a record of continuing progress. Exactly a year ago, the Gazette reported that the yard was employing 96 people including14 apprentices. The latter figure has now increased to well over 30.

At that time, Iain Macleod – who had led the Action for Arnish campaign to re-open the yard – said: “Instead of over-promising and under-delivering which is what we were used to, they have actually delivered more than they said at the outset”.