Arnish secures work for two more years

Arnish currently supports a workforce of 150.

In preparation for this, the yard is partnering with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar to provide a retraining programme, offering ten week courses in welding. It will enable more local recruits to join the payroll.

These glad tidings came from Albert Allan, general manager of the Arnish yard which re-opened in 2021 as part of the Harland & Wolff Group that also has yards in Belfast, Appledore and Methil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Stornoway Gazette within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was speaking after specialist parts were dispatched this week to Belfast for the refit of an oil and gas FPSO, Sea Rose. Mr Allan paid tribute to the Arnish workforce which, he said, has worked “24/6 over a six week period” to ensure the job was completed to schedule.

Arnish’s positive prospects reflect the apparent success of the multi-yard strategy adopted by the group’s founders, Infrastrata, since 2019 when they acquired the Belfast yard. All four yards were in distressed condition when brought into the Harland & Wolff fold.

However, their strategic locations around the UK have helped secure orders across a wide range of sectors. Arnish is now working on five barges for the Cory group which ships waste materials on the River Thames. These are part of a 23 barge order for Harland & Wolff which has been spread among the yards.

There are expectations of another significant order in the near future which will require an increase in the Arnish workforce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Allan said that until now, it had been possible to recruit locally and they will continue to do so as far as possible. However, the next increase is likely to require travelling workers and discussions are being held with accommodation providers.

The latest upbeat report maintains a record of continuing progress. Exactly a year ago, the Gazette reported that the yard was employing 96 people including14 apprentices. The latter figure has now increased to well over 30.