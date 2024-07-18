​Bakkafrost closure was “planned for months”

Behind-the-scenes negotiations were continuing in a bid to secure a future for the Bakkafrosy employees at Marybank

​A week after suddenly announcing the closure of its Stornoway processing factory with the potential loss of at least 77 jobs, Bakkafrost has offered “consultation” meetings to employees who have been made redundant. These were due to take place on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The manner in which the Faroese-owned company has behaved, as well as the reality of a major economic blow to island, has caused widespread dismay while assurances that the closure is “temporary” have been met with scepticism.

One source said: “This has been planned for months, at least. They have emptied the cages so there are no fish to process. That does not suggest a sudden decision but a calculated strategy which will probably end with a new plant being built on the mainland”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Paul Steele, said the decision had “not been made overnight” and “notification should have been given at a much earlier stage”.

Knock-on effects are likely to be significant for island suppliers and services. Up to eight articulated vehicles were leaving the island daily, providing a large part of the outgoing business for the Caledonian MacBrayne freight ferry.

Asked by the Gazette when they knew of Bakkafrost’s intentions and if discussions were held, Highlands and Islands Enterprise replied: “We were made aware of Bakkafrost’s plans on 27 June, noting this was confidential at the time”. They said: “We are in discussion with Bakkafrost and the Scottish Government to achieve the best outcome for employees and the local economy. We are clear that securing jobs in rural communities and a sustainable aquaculture sector in the region is important”.

In response to our question about public money given to Bakkafrost, an HIE spokesman said: “We have not supported Bakkafrost directly in the Western Isles. We did approve a £3m contribution towards a £31m R&D project at Bakkafrost’s hatchery facility at Kishorn in November 2021, with a further £2 million coming from the Marine Fund Scotland. This strategic upstream project is expected to have positive impacts downstream in farming, harvesting and processing activities”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Scottish Government response also came response to questions from the Gazette. Minister for Employment and Investment Tom Arthur said: “The closure of Bakkafrost’s factory is clearly disappointing but I am assured that this will be temporary. I have asked officials to continue to seek the re-opening of these facilities and return of jobs as quickly as possible.

“I met Bakkafrost Scotland last week after I was made aware of this news and, along with the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, I plan to speak to senior managers at the earliest opportunity to discuss this decision.

“Bakkafrost has made substantial investments in its long term future in Scotland. The company remains a regionally significant employer and a major player in the aquaculture sector. Our Partnership Action for Continuing Employment team will offer its full support to any employees who may be facing redundancy.”

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar – who were given absolutely no notice of the announcement – were clearly furious with Bakkafrost’s behaviour. Following a meeting with Ian Laister, the managing director, after the closure was confirmed last Thursday, they sought assurances from Bakkafrost on their plans for employees and the future of their operations in the Western Isles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Steele, the leader of the Comhairle, said: “Our primary concern is the wellbeing of the employees impacted by this decision and their families. Comhairle nan Eilean Siar will work alongside Skills Development Scotland and partners to ensure employability support is available to all those impacted. This decision will also have a significant impact on local businesses who provided services to Bakkafrost”

He added: “The Western Isles has made a significant and sustained contribution to aquaculture both in Scotland and globally. Our natural resources, the work of local businesses and the industry expertise of islanders have been crucial to the Scottish operations of Bakkafrost and other large-scale producers.

“The decisions made by Bakkafrost have not been made overnight. Removing 77 jobs from the Western Isles is incredibly significant and notification of this move should have been provided at a much earlier stage.”

He said they will “continue to engage directly with Bakkafrost to seek clarity on its future plans”.

A Bakkafrost spokesperson said: “The consultation period is ongoing and no redundancies have been confirmed.”