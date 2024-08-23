Bakkafrost staff in search for new employment

A total of 20 local companies attended the event for former Bakkafrost employees.

A number of former employees at the Bakkafrost processing plant in Marybank, Stornoway, have secured alternative employment with local firms, following a special event held at the Town Hall to facilitate contact with potential employers.

A total of 20 companies attended the “job fair” and it is understood that O’ mac Construction and MacDuff Shellfish, based at Goat Island, were able to make an offer on the spot to some.

The event was organised through Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and the Partnership Action for Continuing Employment, part of Skills Development Scotland.

Bakkafrost confirmed last month that they had begun redundancy consultation with 77 staff at Marybank and it is now fully expected that the facility will close.

Dolina Smith, Learning and Development Manager, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: “Redundancies of this scale present huge challenges for the local economy but most importantly are an incredibly stressful time for those impacted.

“Many of the individuals that the PACE Partnership has worked with since the redundancy announcement had been with Bakkafrost for an extended period of time and had not prepared a CV or engaged in any job applications since this employment.

“I’d like to thank the Local Employability Partnership and local employers for their engagement in the process and the Bakkafrost employees for their cooperation. We will continue to engage with these individuals with the aim of supporting each of them into new sustained employment or training.”

Cllr Duncan Macinnes, Depute Leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, attended the event and said Bakkafrost’s decision to close the plant, which had been planned for months, had to be considered “in the context of the population of the area affected”.

“To take 77 jobs away from Lewis and Harris is equivalent to the loss of more than 2000 jobs in Glasgow,” he said. “A redundancy of this scale would have a huge impact on any community. Bakkafrost’s decision to make 77 people redundant without early notification or discussion with their employees, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar or other stakeholders has presented huge challenges locally.”

The PACE programme offers support to individuals facing redundancy situations through skills development and employability support and as a result helping to minimise the time people affected are out of work.

Mr Macinnes praised the response led by the team and the local companies who attended the event.

“I know that some of the Bakkafrost employees have already found new employment and hope that the discussions with employers will support others to do the same,” “These individuals are highly skilled and capable workers and I have no doubt that they will be an asset to their future employers.

“We cannot expect private multinational companies to have the same care for our communities as we do but we can always call for them to do better. This redundancy decision was not made overnight and I would again emphasise that Bakkafrost should have engaged with all stakeholders well in advance of any announcements.”