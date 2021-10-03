Barra distillery nominated for award

The gin is distilled and bottled on Barra

Their gin, distilled and bottled on the island, impressed the judges, MBE Alison Edgar, who is regarded as “The Entrepreneur’s Godmother” to many of the world’s most successful business leaders and Scottish TV presenter Zara Janjua.

They selected the Barra business from over 600 nominations as a finalist in the Best ‘Off the Beaten Path’ category.

The Isle of Barra Distillers story began with husband-and-wife Michael and Katie Morrison and their first batch of Gin in August 2017.

To this day they continue to operate as a very small family-run company.

Speaking of their nomination Michael said: “This means a great deal to our family distillery and displays the hard work and care each and every one of our team puts into our company on a daily basis. As well as the loyal support and response we receive.”

It is the people that live on Barra that are at the forefront of what the brand are trying to achieve.

Michael and his team want to grow the island’s fragile economy, building employment opportunities for the youth so they can make the Island a home.

The awards are sponsored by the luxury and lifestyle online platform Mór. CEO Craig Unsworth said: “The whole community should be proud, and I hope this encourages even more people to think about supporting local businesses.