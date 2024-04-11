Battle lines set over Spiorad na Mara
The decision to refuse the request from Northland Power for a strip of common grazing close to the shoreline for siting a 120 metre mast was taken unanimously by an unusually well attended meeting of shareholders in New and North Shawbost grazings.
One of those who attended told the Gazette: “We were all given an opportunity to say what we felt. Everyone was wholeheartedly against Northland siting the mast on our common grazings”.
Asked whether the decision was specific to the application or reflected wider hostility to the project, our source replied: “It was a bit of both. The majority of reasoning was that if we allowed this to happen, it would open the door to the development, which nobody wants.
“There were financial incentives to accept so it was a considerable decision for people to turn it down. However, when set against the principle of the wider development, it was a unanimous ‘no’.”
The stance taken by the grazings committee will support the view that Northland have failed to win “hearts and minds” on the west side of Lewis, opening the prospect of each component part of the proposed offshore wind development running into similar challenges.
Even supporters of the project say Northland need to step up their communications and clarity about community benefits.
The next front is a planning application which has been lodged for a small meteorological unit in what opponents say is “an uninhabited domestic property” in North Shawbost.
They claim the fact Northland is behind it was not made clear in the initial application and are calling on Comhairle nan Eilean Siar to extend the period for objections.
Meanwhile, Northland have started a round of meetings with community councils and were due to meet the Breasclete council on Wednesday evening.