Bed-blocking crisis “worst in Scotland”

The impending closure of the Blar Buidhe care home will exacerbate the situation

​The Western Isles has proportionately the highest level of “delayed discharges” in Scotland – sometimes representing as many as 40 per cent of hospital beds.

An online meeting of the Western Isles NHS Board heard last week that in the first nine months of the current financial year, 5113 “bed days” were occupied by patients who did not need to be in hospital, at an estimated financial cost of £2.1 million.

The meeting also heard that the situation is likely to get significantly worse with the impending closure of the Blar Buidhe care home in Stornoway with the loss of 38 beds.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, which has responsibility for social care, is making interim arrangements whereby current Blar Buidhe residents will be transferred to the “housing with extra care” facility at Bremner Court in Stornoway.

However, in a statement to the Gazette this week, the Comhairle called for “dialogue with Government” to recognise the need for a longer term solution to a problem that is only heading in one direction.

At last week’s meeting, the Health Board chief executive, Gordon Jamieson, warned that there is no early prospect of relief. “There are only two things that will move the dots on this”, he said. “More staff to deliver care at home packages and more capacity in care homes”.

He said there is already almost no flexibility in finding care home places for patients who are ready for discharge from hospital, which they are trying to do on a daily basis. “It is so tight”, added Mr Jamieson.

In the course of the discussion, the chair of the board, Gillian McCannon, referred to the experience of a family member and said: “It is absolutely shocking to see people deteriorating” (through extended hospital stays).

The Board’s medical director, Dr Frank McAuley, who is retiring, said it was his duty from a medical perspective to emphasise the “human cost” of delayed discharges , in terms of health impacts, as well as the financial implications for the Board.

Following the meeting, the Gazette asked both the Health Board and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar about steps that have been taken to pre-empt or address the closure of Blar Buidhe since it was announced by its owners, HC One, last September.

At the same time, HC One announced the closure of a home in Caol, near Fort William.

Since then, however, a public sector solution has been found to keep it open. Has anything similar been considered here, we asked.

In response, the Health Board said: “Any reduction in the number of care home places available to serve the needs of our population is a significant concern and risk.

“NHS Highland/Highland Council runs a different system to that of NHS Western Isles/Comhairle nan Eilean Siar. In Highland, NHS Highland was appointed as Lead Agency for social care and therefore has different options open to it when such situations arise.

“Locally, a decision was taken to adopt an Integrated Joint Board model, within which NHS Western Isles does not have responsibility for care or nursing homes. That remains the responsibility of the local authority”.

A spokesman for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said: “The Comhairle’s preferred option has always been the continuation of the HC-One managed Blar Buidhe service.

"Following notification that HC-One would be withdrawing from the operation of the service, focus has been placed on the consideration of any viable alternative.

“The capital and revenue investment required to develop Blar Buidhe to the appropriate standards has inevitably impacted on the feasibility of a transfer of ownership to a new provider, including any move for the Comhairle to take over the operation of the nursing home”.

The statement continued: “Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is progressing plans to utilise the Bremner Court Housing with Extra Care facility to continue the 24/7 care of Blar Buidhe residents on island.

"The various services involved are working closely with residents and their families to ensure that they are well informed throughout this process.

“Prior to the closure of Blar Buidhe. social care services in the Western Isles were at full capacity. The loss of 38 beds as a result of a business decision by a private company has inevitably placed significant additional strain on the local sector.

“While the Comhairle has provided a solution for the immediate challenge of caring for Blar Buidhe residents it is important that dialogue with Government and local partners now focuses on building the future capacity for the delivery of care in the Western Isles”.

Both Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and the Health Board have made substantial savings in order to produce balanced budgets while the Integrated Joint Board which meets costs of social care expects an 11.4 per cent gap in funding.

At last week’sHealth Board meeting, Comhairle leader Paul Steele asked what was being done to address that shortfall but was told: “We’re not getting any support to do anything in the short term”.