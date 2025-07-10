“Bespoke carpentry” to match winning designs​

The award-winning Torrin House in Skye, which features Campbell's carpentry

​A Lewis craftsman has forged a winning inter-island relationship with Dualchas Architects from Skye, who were named Design Practice of the Year at last week’s Scottish Design Awards.

​Campbell Scanlan, whose workshop is at Timsgarry in his native Uig, caught the attention of Dualchas soon after relocating to the island in 2021 and was commissioned to complete the interior fit-out of their new Glasgow office at the McLellan Works building on Sauchiehall Street.

This marked the beginning of an ongoing collaboration with Dualchas on projects across Skye – one of which, the Torrin House, won Gold at the Scottish Design Awards in addition to the main accolade.

Campbell says: “When I first moved back, I wrote a business plan and one of the things I mentioned was that I wanted to work with Dualchas Architects.

"I didn’t go out looking for it but through mutual friends, we were put in touch and it has all carried on from there”.

Campbell’s work features throughout the Torrin House, including bespoke fitted cabinetry, a multifunctional office space, and cleverly designed fold-out Murphy beds, desks, and hidden storage.

When closed, the furniture recedes into the architecture, “creating a minimalist environment that allows the home’s stunning views to take centre stage”.

Alongside working with Dualchas, Campbell hopes that more of his work will be in Lewis and Harris. He says: “I’m not sure if people know they can get bespoke carpentry made on the island, so maybe it is not something they consider. But there is a lot of creativity now going into the design of island homes and that is something I want to be part of”.

Dualchas have been involved in a number of projects in the Outer Isles – including the proposed Ionad Hiort in Uig for which they have partnered with Norwegian architects.

They have also introduced a range of kit houses – Heb Homes – in their own distinctive style which are being marketed in the islands, one of which has recently been completed in North Tolsta.

Campbell’s skills in cabinet-making and interior design have proved a good fit. He said: “Dualchas continue to push the boundaries of Scottish design, and I’m proud to be able to work alongside them and also their sister company, Heb Homes”.

After graduating in Dundee and adding to his skills in Glasgow, sharing workshop space, Campbell fulfilled an ambition by returning home to pursue his craftsmanship and turn it into a business.

With support from Business Gateway, he was able to establish his own fully equipped workshop in Timsgarry.

He said: “Workshop space is incredibly scarce on the island and I was grateful to Murray Macleod, the owner of Seatrek, for providing me with a workshop space.

He said: “It was always my plan to come home but with so few employment opportunities in Uig, I knew I’d need to start my own business.

“It’s amazing to be back and doing this successfully. My goal is to offer more employment opportunities to young people who want to stay in the area.”