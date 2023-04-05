Blackhouse Bakery shuts, citing lack of staff

The Blackhouse Bakery, in Plasterfield, was also a general store.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the owners – Rebecca Lawson and Moray Weir – attributed the decision to an inability to recruit staff. Instead of the full complement of 23 whom the business requires, they are employing only nine.

After taking over the former Mackinnon bakery premises in Plasterfield, on the outskirts of Stornoway six and a half years ago, the Blackhouse Bakery expanded capacity and produced a wide range of products which were marketed throughout the Western Isles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Lawson told the Gazette: “At its core, the problem is that there are not enough people available, either skilled or unskilled. We are not the only ones. There is a general shortage of staff”.

The Facebook post said: "It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the closure of Blackhouse Bakery on the 30th April. We have given it everything, built an amazing business and brand and are truly devastated.

"It takes 23 of us to bake, pack, sell and deliver our products and by next week that team will be at nine. We have tried unsuccessfully to recruit suitable staff across all areas of the business as each department is affected. We just can't continue anymore”.

The business partners thank customers, both retail and wholesale, “for sticking with us whilst we found our feet and for continuing to buy all our tasty treats”.

Advertisement

Advertisement