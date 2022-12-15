The Western Isles interconnector is one of five infrastructure projects across Scotland that has been approved.

After many false dawns and years of complicated negotiation and disappointment, industry regulator Ofgem finally backed a proposal for a 1.8 gigawatt subsea cable running from Arnish to just south of Ullapool and then onto Inverness, to link with the main electricity grid running from north to south. It is one of five major projects in Scotland announced by Ofgem to enable a new generation of renewable energy power.

Ofgem had earlier this year committed to a 450MW Minch inter-connector, financed by three major windfarms on Lewis, only for another twist to emerge when Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks announced they were to submit a new “needs-case” for a much larger installation to facilitate the offshore windfarms planned west of Lewis.

The five infrastructure projects which were announced this morning have a target date of 2030 for completion.

Rob McDonald, Managing Director of SSEN Transmission, said: “We are delighted Ofgem has approved the need for a 1.8GW link to the Western Isles as part of its decision on the Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment framework to deliver Government’s 2030 targets.

“After many false dawns spanning decades, today’s decision is a hugely significant milestone in finally unlocking the Western Isles vast renewable potential and importantly, provides the certainty we, our supply chain and Western Isles renewable developers need to take forward our investments.

“We would like to thank all those who have supported the need to provide a transmission connection to the Western Isles and we now look forward to working constructively with all stakeholders to deliver this long awaited and much needed investment, which will deliver significant local and national socio-economic benefits, as well as supporting 2030 Government targets, our future energy security and a pathway to net zero emissions.”

Other than the three windfarms on Lewis which have been in abeyance awaiting a breakthrough on the interconnector, smaller community schemes have also been unable to be progressed as there was no way of exporting the power to the grid, the only real option available.