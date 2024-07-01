"Business as usual at Arnish," say company bosses

Albert Allan: "I told the workforce last Thursday, so it did not come as a surprise"

It was “business as usual” at Harland and Wolff’s Arnish yard this week following reports that trading in shares of the parent company has been suspended. It is expected that the auditing issues which prevented filing accounts will be resolved as soon as next week.

​As previously reported, Harland and Wolff have been in discussion with the Government over a £200 million loan guarantee connected to a major Ministry of Defence order for Fleet Solid Support vessels. The announcement of a General Election intervened in these discussions.

The General Manager at Arnish, Albert Allan, said: “I told the workforce last Thursday that this was happening so it did not come as a surprise. It is very much business as usual and we continue to be fully engaged with the orders we are working on”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on Monday, Harland & Wolff said “As previously announced, given the multi-year and complex nature of some of the contracts under which the company is working, the company has been in extensive discussions with its auditors to agree the method of accounting for revenues throughout the duration of a build programme.

“Accordingly, the company has spent a considerable amount of time in determining its accounting treatment for revenues arising from long-term contracts in compliance with IFRS15. This is especially relevant in the context of the FSS Subcontract that is set to last for the next seven years.

“Equally, it is important for the company to have an agreed position on the treatment of revenues for future long-term contracts, in accordance with IFRS15 and to the satisfaction of the auditors. The assessment of the split in revenues between current year’s revenues and deferred revenues has caused a delay to the audit process and hence the publication of the company’s annual report and audited financial statements.

“Now that the company and its auditors agree with the treatment of revenues in the financial statements, the company will progress to complete the audit quickly and prepare its financial statements and issue its annual report. The Company expects to release its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 during the week commencing 8 July 2024.