Cakes by day and champagne in the evening

The "bottle and board" offer is expected to be a favourite

​A popular Stornoway cafe and bistro is under new ownership and being repositioned as a cafe by day and wine and champagne bar by night.

What was Artizan on Church Street is now Macs, a new venture by financial adviser Angus Macleod, who hails originally from Marybank and now lives in Ayrshire but is regularly in Lewis on business.

Angus has a sleeping partner, Billy Fraser from West Lothian, a friend whom he met when they served together in the Queen’s Own Highlanders.

Angus explained that the opportunity came about through the cafe’s manager, Louise Jappy, who asked him if any of his clients might be interested in buying Artizan as the then owners, the Cunninghams, were looking to sell.

The new owners are going for a for a comfortable yet classy style

At the time Angus, 55, was coming across to the island every two or three months to see clients. During these trips he was going to Artizan for coffee and news of the opportunity gave him an idea.

He said: “I phoned a friend. I said to Billy, ‘how do you fancy going halfers on a cafe?”

They bought the business “pretty quickly” after that initial chat, with the final transaction being on September 9 about a week after discussions. There is the option to buy the building itself after 12 months, if all goes well.

Angus’s vision is for Macs as a place for coffee, cake and brunch during the basic opening hours of Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 4.30pm, but transforming into a wine and champagne bar with charcuterie boards and other nibbles at the weekends from 5pm.

For the moment that is Saturday nights only but extending to Thursdays and Fridays into the busier season.

He also plans to have live acoustic music on Saturdays – “every Saturday if we can get it” – but only between 5pm and 8pm, so as not to clash with live music in the pubs.

Angus sees Macs as an “in-between venue, where people might want a quiet drink and a classy drink”.

They will be offering a “bottle and a board” deal, where customers can buy a charcuterie board and wine to share, starting at £50 for two.

The wines will be fine and Angus has been stocking up, notably buying in the iconic Whispering Angel Provence rosé.

As someone who conducts business in high-end establishments such as The Ivy and The Savoy, Angus has been inspired to go for a comfortable yet classy style for Macs.

The name itself pays homage to the old Stornoway institution, Mac’s bar, and is a play on his own family name.

Macs will be having a “soft launch” this Saturday evening, November 16, for family, friends and invited guests.

Angus, who played the pipes at Stornoway weddings when he was younger, is happy to have his first venture on ‘home turf’ since moving away some 25 years ago.

“I’m coming back to the islands more and more with my client base building up in Stornoway," he said. “Everybody is so good natured in the islands and now I have a cafe to run. It’s a wonderful place to do your job.”