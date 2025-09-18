​Cala Hotels management buyout

The management buyout team, with Kenneth, back row centre.

Stornoway hotel group, Cala Hotels, has changed hands in a management buy-out following the retiral of its managing director, Kenneth Mackenzie

He said: “After over 50 years at the helm of Cala Hotels, I have decided that it is time for me to retire. I consider it to be my great privilege that Cala has been such a huge part of my life and, whilst I am sad to be leaving,

"I am happy to be doing so at a time when the hotel group is in such a sound financial position, and when its future business prospects have never been better.”

He added: “I am delighted to say that, after much discussion, an agreement was reached to allow our senior managers, Stuart Beaufoy, Christina Miller, Alexander Macleod, and my son Norrie Mackenzie, to conduct a management buy-out of the family business comprising Cabarfeidh Hotel, Caladh Inn, and Royal Hotel.

"No - one knows our business better than they do or has its interests nearer to their hearts”.

Stuart, on behalf of the new team, commented: "We, as a management team have been so privileged to be led and mentored by Kenneth, and now feel the perfect time to continue the growth of Cala Hotels for many more years to come.

"We are incredibly excited about this new chapter in the life of Cala Hotels, our commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences, supporting local communities, and maintaining our standing as a leader in the hotel market remains stronger than ever.”