​Calanais £10m investment for new visitor centre

An artist's impression of the new visitor centre

​A £10 million funding package has been announced which will transform the visitor offering at the Calanais Stones, creating a new upgraded visitor centre with technologies which will help create a better understanding of the site and its huge historical significance.

Already the most visited tourism attraction in the islands, with some 150,000 visitors a year, the investment will bring the site up to a modern standard capable of handling the footfall.

It is understood that the funding package was in place weeks ago, but was delayed due to the election and rules surrounding Purdah.

A total of £4 million will come through the Islands Growth Deal (£2 million each from the Scottish and Uk government); £3 million from the from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and a further £2 million from the Scottish Government through its Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

The stones attract 150,000 visitors a year

Ian Fordham, Chair of Urras nan Tursachan, said the project “has been a long-held ambition of the Trust and the local community, and today is the culmination of over a decade of hard work by team members past and present, and numerous volunteer directors. I’d like to thank everyone involved for their tenacity and resilience in delivering this major step forward.”

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic Kate Forbes said it “will create a star attraction at the heart of the Outer Hebrides, welcoming visitors from around the world, driving growth and creating new opportunities for local communities.”

The UK Government's Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray said he visisted the centre last year and “look forward to seeing the new facility when it reopens."

“It’s great to see our collaboration with the Scottish Government and other partners in the Islands Growth Deal supporting the Calanais Visitor Centre as it is redeveloped," he added.

A key part of the investment is in a plan for community and visitor engagement, supported by a new role of Heritage Manager, and two Engagement Officers.

Joanna Peteranna, director of area operations at Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), said, “This project will deliver a world-class experience for the growing tourism sector, encouraging visitors to stay longer and contribute to the local economy. The new interpretation will be fascinating and innovative, particularly the use of Gaelic, which will tell the story of the people, land and culture in Calanais and the surrounding area. The centre will also provide enhanced facilities to meet the needs of the local community and tourists, bringing many social and economic benefits.”

Kenny Maclennan MBE, Chair of local community land owned estate Urras Oighreachd Charlabhaigh, reflects positive local opinion, "This indeed is a major step forward for the re-development of our visitor centre at Calanais. The current centre has been an integral part of this community for the past 30 years and this is now a huge milestone as the proposed re-development project moves forward. The community here are fully supportive of the project and are looking forward to the long-term benefits that will come in the form of job opportunities and an enhanced visitor experience. We are looking forward to seeing the works progressing and having a state-of-the-art visitor centre ."

