CalMac announce departure of their chief executive

Robbie Drummond steps down with immediate effect.

​In a statement released this morning (Wednesday), the company said it came after a review of its leadership and “to ensure that it is best placed to achieve that during some challenging years ahead”.

The statement continued: “As part of that review, current CEO Robbie Drummond is stepping down with immediate effect.

“Duncan Mackison, former CEO of CalMac Holding Company, David MacBrayne Ltd, has been appointed interim CEO until a permanent successor has been appointed.

“The Board thanks Robbie for his efforts and wishes Robbie well in his future endeavours.”

The surprise announcement comes during a turbulent time for CalMac and the services they operate.

Many believe that the problems stem from a long-running strategic under-investment in the fleet, leaving those responsible for the day to day running of the services having to juggle an ageing fleet susceptible to repeated breakdowns.

CalMac said they take “the responsibility of delivering the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Service contract extremely seriously” and “recognises that the island communities served by CalMac have faced real challenges over this past year”.