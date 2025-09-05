CalMac captain receives prestigious Navy Medal

Captain Iain Mackenzie has been with CalMac for 35 years.

​A dedicated CalMac captain from the Isle of Lewis has received the prestigious Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service, recognising years of service to the island communities.

Captain Iain Mackenzie from Aird, Point, who now lives in Kyleakin, said he was “honoured” and “surprised” to be among the 12 seafarers recognised in the Merchant Navy Day Honours list.

Captain Iain, 60, is also a long-time volunteer with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and the Nautilus International union of mariners. He is lifeboat operations manager at Kyle, vice chair of the union and chair of its UK branch.

His Merchant Navy Medal has been awarded for going “above and beyond” in his service to island communities.

He said: “It is an honour to have been nominated for this award. My father would have been immensely proud, having served as a merchant seaman himself.

“Serving the islands and communities has been a privilege, the scenery is stunning, the people are amazing, but the weather can be challenging at times.

“Looking after one another is vitally important, and this is something that has become increasingly clear to me through my volunteer work for the RNLI over the last 25 years.”

Captain Iain has been with CalMac for 35 years, most recently as master of the MV Loch Nevis which serves the Small Isles.

He spoke to the Gazette on Tuesday – two days after his official retirement and the day of his 60th birthday.

He told how his story with the ferry operator began in August 1989 when he came to Kyleakin for a week’s holiday.

There he took a six-week job with CalMac, marshalling the queues of cars for the ferries that ran between Kyle and Kyleakin before the days of the Skye bridge. Those six weeks became 35 years.

Captain Iain recalled being told “six weeks – no longer – don’t get your hopes up” but that led to a job on the boat itself within three or four weeks when somebody left. Within six months, he had gained a boatmaster’s licence. He gained further qualifications within a couple of years as he was travelling to other ports when they were short of crew, and worked his way up the ranks.

“After they built the Skye bridge, the Berneray causeway and the Eriskay causeway, I decided that I wasn’t going to be staying on a wee boat anymore because I thought, ‘I don’t want them building another bridge or a causeway, trying to put me out of work’.”

Ultimately, he did his Master’s Certificate of Competence and was promoted to Master.

Captain Iain said: “I’ve been lucky to have been with a company that’s supported me and given me the opportunities.

"A long time ago I remember going to the Caley and asking one of the boys on the Suilven, ‘how do you get a job with CalMac?’ and I was told, ‘Oh, you have to go deep sea first, that’s the only way you’ll ever get a job with CalMac’. So, I didn’t. I found an alternative route.”

Iain said that the desire to serve the community has never changed. It comes from “an understanding of how reliant the islands are on the ferry sailing when it can and I can honestly say that I, and the majority of my colleagues, never cancel lightly.”

He may be officially retired but Captain Iain intends to keep busy. In addition to volunteering with the RNLI and Nautilus International, he is also chairman and the treasurer of Kyleakin and Kylerea community council. Professionally, he plans to do consultancy work as a ship’s auditor and he has family – including a grandson – and a camper van to keep him occupied too.

Captain Iain will receive his Medal at a State ceremony in London later this year.

Giordano Ceccarelli, Area Operations Manager at RNLI, said: “Captain Iain MacKenzie is a very worthy recipient of this prestigious award, recognising both his distinguished career and voluntary service.

"The RNLI is very fortunate that Iain has served as Crew, Helm, Launch Authority and Lifeboat Operations Manager at Kyle of Lochalsh Lifeboat Station since 2004.

“He brings a wealth of maritime experience to the station who have launched on service 363 times and aided 300 people during this time, and is also an inspiration to all new crew, passing on his extensive knowledge and skills. Congratulations Iain.”

Mike Kane, UK Maritime Minister, said: “It is incredibly inspiring to hear about the dedication, bravery, and outstanding service of all this year’s seafarers.”