CalMac say Mezz Deck closure has been "factored in"

Capacity on the Loch Seaforth will be reduced as a result.

​A statement has appeared on the CalMac website confirming the “reduction in vehicle capacity” and stating that “all impacted traffic has now been contacted”.

However, in response to a Gazette inquiry, a CalMac spokeswoman said: “The message yesterday was just a formality. The mezz deck issues had already been taken into account when it came to bookings back in March, and anyone affected has been accommodated on other sailings”.

The website message said: “Due to an issue identified with MV Loch Seaforth's port mezzanine deck, it has been necessary to remove it from service. This has resulted in a reduction in vehicle capacity onboard the vessel and all impacted traffic has now been contacted.“Due to the nature of the work involved to carry out repairs, this reduction will remain in place for the summer timetable period (until 19 October) with repairs scheduled for the vessels annual overhaul period”.