CALMAC’S BOARD OF SHAME. . .

Kay Ryan

Four out of five Caledonian MacBrayne board members appointed by SNP Ministers have never visited an Outer Isles port to which the company operates, in their capacities as non-executive directors.

Two of them have never been to any CalMac port in the entire network while a third, who lives in Northern Ireland, says she has been to ports in Argyll. No non-executive board member has stepped foot on Arran or South Uist – among the islands worst affected by the ferry crisis.

CalMac’s response also confirms that the chairman, Danish businessman Erik Østergaard, has never been near any CalMac port since an initial visit to Stornoway and Oban shortly after his deeply controversial appointment in 2021.

These revelations have emerged in response to a Freedom of Information request which CalMac initially refused to answer. Following an appeal, they have continued to claim not to hold the information but “acknowledge that some of this information is available from the Board members themselves”.

Tim Ingram

A further appeal seeking full disclosure will now be lodged with the Scottish Information Commissioner. The four absentees were appointed to their David MacBrayne/CalMac board roles by then Transport Minister, Graeme Dey, in November 2021.

The intervening period has seen persistent disruption on the CalMac network and serious economic loss to the islands. However, no CalMac board member has seen fit to visit the communities worst affected or learn anything at first hand in the course of more than two and a half years. There has been a furious political reaction to the FoI disclosures with calls for Østergaard and other absentee board members to resign. The transport chair of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Uisdean Robertson, said the appointments showed “a complete disregard for our island communities” and called for current board members to be replaced by islanders.

Labour General Election candidate Torcuil Crichton said: “This confirms what happens to the islands when there is no political voice to speak for them in Edinburgh or Westminster. Scotland’s quango crony system is utterly shameful and needs total reform”.

Throughout the entire period in which the ferry scandal evolved, not a single islander from anywhere in the CalMac network was on the board of either CalMac or the procurement quango, CMAL, which Østergaard previously chaired.

Sharon O' Connor

Confirmation of the “absentee board” comes at a time when islanders are pressing for a fundamental shift in CalMac decision-making from Edinburgh and Gourock to the communities affected, fiercely resisted by Transport Scotland and civil servants.

In November 2021, Mr Dey announced the appointment of four David MacBrayne/CalMac board members, completely ignoring demands for island voices to be heard on the board. Instead, he did the exact opposite.

None of the four appointees had any connections with the islands but three, in addition to Østergaard, had been appointed to other unrelated quangos by SNP Ministers.

The four were:

Erik Østergaard

Erik Østergaard, who had previously been chairman of CMAL throughout the Ferguson scandal, and whose appointment was widely seen as a means of guaranteeing his silence. Copenhagen-based Østergaard was recommended by a three-person panel chaired by a senior Transport Scotland civil servant, Frances Pacitti, and which also included Andrew Thin – himself a fixture on the SNP quango circuit. Since his initial visit Østergaard has never set foot again in a CalMac port.

Østergaard’s appointment caused a political furore when it was announced in 2021 with Edward Mountain, the Conservative MSP who chaired a Holyrood committee of inquiry into the Ferguson affair, describing it as “absolutely astounding” while Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant was “utterly astonished”.

Tim Ingram is well-known to Gazette readers – though certainly not in person. A health and safety consultant in Aberdeen and Newcastle, he was appointed by Scottish Government Ministers to both the Western Isles NHS Board and the board of CalMac. Asked if he had ever been to the Western Isles, he replied: “I have certainly holidayed there”. Ingram was shamed into stepping down from the Health Board but continued as a CalMac director. It is now confirmed that he has never visited any CalMac port in that capacity.

Grant Macrae is an Edinburgh-based accountant and a fixture within the Scottish Government’s “any quango will do” club. As well as his MacBrayne appointment, he is at present a board member of the Scottish Police Authority and was previously on the Accounts Commission. Mr Macrae “has not visited any ports but has visited dry docks”.

Grant Macrae

Sharon O’Connor is a former chief executive of Derry City Council who joined the quango circuit in 2015. In addition to posts in Northern Ireland, she was appointed to the Accounts Commission for Scotland and from there to the board of David MacBrayne/CalMac. The FoI response lists nine Argyll ports she says she has visited but never north of Oban.

The most recent board member, Kay Ryan – who formerly worked for Loganair – has never made it to a CalMac port in the seven months since her appointment. The only one who lists visits, which include Tarbert and Stornoway, is David Beaton, a Stagecoach bus manager, appointed in June last year.

This week, North Uist councillor and Comhairle transport chair, Uisdean Robertson, was “shocked by the FoI response” which, he said, “underlines their lack of interest in the islands which depend on this company for our lifeline connectivity”.

He added: “A service that is the lifeblood of a community should not be overseen by those whose interest is in boosting their CVs and receiving payment for attending Board meetings.

“Islanders who understand the services and their impact must be appointed to replace those who have shown such complete disregard for our communities. I hope those identified as not having the knowledge of our islands to represent them on the MacBrayne board reflect on this and step down to make way for islanders to be appointed in their place”.

Holyrood committee chair, Edward Mountain MSP, said: “I find this unbelievable. How can these people run a ferry business if they haven’t even visited the ports? This is a disgrace and it is not only Robbie Drummond who should have lost his job. When Østergaard was appointed as chairman of Caledonian MacBrayne after all that had happened under him at CMAL, I said that I was astounded. I am now even more amazed that he’s still there”.

Mr Mountain added: “I have been looking at these ferry issues since 2016 and there hasn’t been a single Scottish Government minister who lasted for more than 18 months. They come and go, they haven’t the knowledge or background and they don’t have a clue what living on an island is about. No wonder they are happy to appoint these people”.

Rhoda Grant MSP said: “It is shocking that the board of Calmac have such little knowledge of the communities they serve. The SNP Government treats these islands like colonial outposts to be governed by distant boards who know nothing of the reality of living and working on islands.

“The economy and wellbeing of the islands are totally dependent on well-run, reliable ferry services. Our islands, home to generations of seafarers, have enough expertise and knowledge to make up the board. Added to that they would know first hand what these services mean to our islands”.

CalMac have prevaricated for three months before providing a partial response. Initially, they dismissed the FoI request claiming that the information was “not held centrally”.

In my appeal, I stated: “There is a public right to know, particularly within communities served by Caledonian MacBrayne, the extent of knowledge and awareness available to the company’s board members based on first-hand experience.

"The claim on behalf of Caledonian MacBrayne that the information is not held centrally is lacking in all credibility and is designed only to obfuscate and deceive.

“I would remind you that under Section 17 of the 2002 Act, there is an obligation upon the recipient of an FoI request which utilises the grounds of refusal quoted in your response to provide evidence of search for the information requested.

"If required, I will appeal to the Freedom of Information Commissioner to enforce that obligation”.

I added: “As a longstanding supporter of Caledonian MacBrayne, it would be remiss not to mention my disappointment with the company’s behaviour and the calculated lack of transparency it has chosen to adopt.”