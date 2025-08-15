Cancelled procedures highest ‘for a decade’​

As of Tuesday, there were 31 delayed discharges at the Stornoway hospital

The Western Isles Health Board confirmed this week that almost half of available in-patient beds are currently occupied by “delayed discharge” patients, leading to the highest levels of cancelled procedures “for more than a decade”.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​While the problem has been worsening over recent years, it has now reached crisis point with the loss of care home beds and staff shortages in home care services.

In response to Gazette inquiries, a spokeswoman for the Health Board confirmed there were 31 delayed discharges at the Stornoway hospital on Tuesday morning. The hospital has 48 staffed adult acute beds, not including those in specialist units such as acute psychiatric and maternity.

Non-staffed contingency beds have been opened because of delayed discharges, bringing an additional 15 beds into operation and making 63 in total. The Health Board spokeswoman told the Gazette: “Patients delayed are at times occupying around, and sometimes in excess of, 40 per cent of the available in-patient beds.

“The negative consequences for individuals who are assessed as fit for discharge and delayed in terms of deteriorating ability, long term recovery potential and outcomes are very significant”. She described pressure on the system as “unrelenting and increasing”.

“The impact on those who have surgery cancelled, in terms of their health, disruption to family, travel arrangements, work life and support they may have arranged is significant and very regrettable. We apologise unreservedly to those individuals for the position we find ourselves in”.

Delayed discharges refer to individuals who have no medical or nursing need to be in hospital, who have been fully assessed by a multi-professional team as medically fit for discharge with agreement that their needs would be better met in other ways.

The problem has been greatly exacerbated by the shortage of care home places and care packages, provision of which is the statutory responsibility of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar rather than the Health Board. Without progress on these fronts, the delayed discharge position is unlikely to improve.

Earlier this year, the Gazette reported that the Western Isles now has proportionately the highest level of delayed discharges in Scotland. In the first nine months of 2024-25, the financial cost to the Board was £2.1 million.

The previous year the cost to the Board was put at £1.8 million and at that time Debbie Bozkurt, the Board’s director of finance, said the “very high level of delayed discharge locally” was the “biggest issue” the Board faced financially as well as clinically.

The situation has worsened with closure of Blar Buidhe care home in Stornoway with the loss of a further 38 beds. All other care facilities in the islands are at full capacity while staff shortages prevent the delivery of home care packages.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has called for “a dialogue with the Scottish Government” to recognise the need for a long-term solution.

However, the current funding formula penalises it for a fall in working-age population, rather than recognising the additional needs this creates.