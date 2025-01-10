Celebrity “to get a job offer” from Wee Studio

Keith Morrison with Rev Coles at the Wee Studio in Ness

​Wee Studio owner and Face the West frontman Keith Morrison had his day made when I’m A Celebrity star the Reverend Richard Coles dropped in for a cuppa and an impromptu jamming session during his visit to Lewis and Harris this week.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rev Richard had been delighting his followers on social media with highlights of his tour around the island, which even included a trip to Cross Stores in Ness to buy a black pudding.

He had shared pictures from must-see sights, including the Callanish Stones, the Garenin blackhouse village and St Clement’s Church in Rodel, and said: “Toured Lewis and Harris today in my ‘why not go to the Outer Hebrides in January’ sort of way. So lovely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he was in north Lewis, Rev Richard called in at Wee Studio and left Keith “stunned”.

Keith said: “He just walked in. No advance warning, nothing. Just strolled in and said hello. What a surprise we got. He stayed for a cuppa, told some stories, played the piano and played the accordion as well. He was just jamming away, having a lovely time.

“He is super, super nice. Just a lovely guy and a great piano player.”

Rev Richard played some classical pieces on the piano and Keith described him as “very talented” and “a dab hand”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former cleric, writer and broadcaster is most recently famous for his star turn on reality TV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! However, he first shot to fame as a musician, being one half of 80s pop duo The Communards, and later went on to study theology.

Rev Richard impressed Keith so much with his talents and enthusiasm for the Outer Hebrides that Keith vowed: “I’m going to offer him a job”.

Keith admitted it would be “minimum wage… the music business isn’t what it was back in the Communards day” but thinks Rev Richard would “love it here”. He added: “After seeing him own the jungle, I think he could do anything.”

During the visit, Keith video called his wife, Rhoda, as they had been watching I’m A Celebrity. He told her, “I’ve got a friend here to speak to you…” and handed the phone over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhoda said: “I was extremely shocked to see Richard on a video call. It left me speechless. I’m a huge fan and thought Richard was amazing in I’m A Celebrity. I loved listening to his stories.”

Rev Richard revealed there will be a jungle reunion soon at Colleen Rooney’s house and Keith said he is “looking forward to that”.

Afterwards, Rev Richard suggested they take a photo together. “I hadn’t wanted to ask,” said Keith, knowing he would be inundated with requests for selfies.

Reflecting on the special visit, Keith said: “He just came into my life. Floated in and floated out, just the same. He made my day. He’s very sweet. He’s a real gentleman.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “He’s a hardy guy. ‘Where will I go on holiday? I know… the Isle of Lewis in the middle of January’.”

His eventful visit was crowned on departing at Stornoway airport, when security refused permission to carry the Cross Stores black pudding in his hand luggage.

"Want to create a drama at the airport?” wrote Rev Coles on his social media. “Simply try to get a black pudding from the Isle of Lewis through security. The scanner thinks it is semtex.”

Hopefully it won’t deter him from coming back.