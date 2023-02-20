Charity donation in memory of son

Roddy and Bella Matheson handing over their cheque to Laura Campbell

​Roddy and Bella Matheson lost their son Alick Angus back in January 2021 to ischaemic heart disease at the age of just 46.

Alick Angus popular member of the multimedia team at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and was also, in his spare time, an avid photographer and talented artist.

Ischemic heart disease is a narrowing of the heart arteries, resulting in less blood and oxygen reaching the heart muscle. It is also called coronary artery disease and coronary heart disease and can lead to heart attack.

The family has now made a special donation to the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in his name.

David McColgan, Head of BHF Scotland, said: “We are so grateful to the Matheson family for their generous donation and so sorry for their loss.

"Their support will help ensure we can continue to fund lifesaving research to help us find the breakthroughs, treatments and cures of the future and help keep families together for longer.”

The family’s generosity is especially poignant as this February is Heart Month and from last Friday, Stornoway Town Hall have been showing its support for the BHF by lighting up red for a week.

The family has also been thanked by members of BHF Scotland’s Lewis and Harris Fundraising group.

Committee member Laura Campbell said: “We are so grateful for both the generous donation from Bella and Roddy, and for them being willing to share their story with us.

"Hearing of how the local community are affected by conditions like heart disease, renews our commitment to raising awareness and supporting families living with heart related problems”

The BHF Lewis and Harris Fundraising Group plays a huge role in promoting the work of the charity in the local community and over the years has arranged a range of fundraising activities, from quiz nights and sponsored walks – as well as supporting local fundraisers taking on their own challenges.