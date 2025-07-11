With representatives of the local fire service, who Charlie has worked with to deliver re-conditioned fire engines to Moldova

​The turnout last Thursday, to witness the presentation of a British Empire Medal to Charlie Nicolson, was testimony to the respect in which he is held and the dozens of organisations with which he has been, or still is, involved.

Around 170 people gathered for the occasion at the MA Memorial Hall on Kenneth Street, Stornoway, and heard speeches from civic dignitaries including Comhairle nan Eilean Siar convener, Kenny Macleod, one of his predecessors, Sandy Matheson, and former council leader, Roddie Mackay.

Some surprise was expressed that it had taken so long for Charlie’s name to emerge in an Honours List although there have been many other forms of recognition and appreciation including, two years ago, a Coronation Champion Award for his commitment to volunteering.

As well as his extensive community work in the Western Isles, Charlie has had a close association with Moldova since 2002 which has involved a huge amount of fund raising and transportation of aid from the islands to the small landlocked country in Eastern Europe, through the Blythswood charity. He describes his commitment as “a Christian mission”.

Enjoying a moment of hilarity - no doubt at his own expense.

As far back as 2005, he was made a “Citizen of Honour” by the town of Nisporeni in Moldova where the Lewis-based aid and exchange work has been focused. In 2014, Rotary International made him a Paul Harris Fellow for promoting “better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world”.

He is also a trustee of the Scottish Emergency Rescue Association which donates fire engines and ambulances to Eastern Europe, along with training. A sub-group, Stornoway SERA, has given a remarkable 21 fire engines and ambulances over the years, mainly to Moldova.

Making last week’s presentation, Lord Lieutenant Iain Macaulay, said: “Charlie, we are hugely proud of everything that you have achieved in the Western Isles and in the Moldova community over many years. You are most deserving of this national recognition of all you have done and, indeed, continue to do”.

Comhairle convener, Kenny Macleod, said his first memory of Charlie was from an Eilean an Fhraoich Cup tie at Fivepenny when Ness were playing Uig and Charlie was in goal for the visitors. “All I know is that Ness won the game by three goals to one”!

Receicing the BEM certificate from Lord Lieutenant Iain Macaulay

Charlie was community-minded from his days at the Nicolson Institute and as a 14 year-old in 1970 was inaugural winner of the Kenneth Stewart Memorial Award for the pupil who displayed “the highest qualities of leadership”. This, said the convener, was “a sign of things to come in community involvement and leadership”.

He continued: “When Charlie began work in the Community Education Department of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar in 1978, he was finally being paid for doing what he loved and thrived in – helping community groups and getting new organisations off the ground throughout the island.

“From the late 1970s, through the ‘80s and ‘90s, we witnessed the creation of many new groups throughout Lewis and Harris.

"When you think of the facilities and organisations we had then and what we have now, a lot of that is down to Charlie and his colleagues at Community Education who were the drivers of change and improvement throughout our communities”.

With ex conveners Sandy Matheson and Norman MacDonald; Iain Macaulay and deputy Lieutenant Margaret Doig; and MC Coinneach Mor.

The convener recalled that Charlie retired in 2005 but within 18 months was elected in Stornoway South with a convincing manate. “He stood for election to the Comhairle three times, in 2007, 2012 and 2017, and topped the poll each time, sometimes having more votes than all his opponents put together.

“He was a very hard working and diligent member of the Comhairle until November 2021 and was never afraid to speak out and speak up for the underdog. In his ward, he was instrumental in setting up residents’ associations, to assure that the voice of the local people was being heard”.

Councillor Macleod added: “Other organisations that have benefited from his membership over the years have been the Stornoway Trust (which he chaired), Isles FM, Advocacy, the Foodbank and many more, too numerous to name.

"A strong Christian faith has always guided him over the years and he has never been afraid to stand up to those who want to take away our Christian heritage”.

Roddie Mackay spoke humorously about aspects of Charlie’s career, but also told the audience: “He has done great work and the way he motivates others to get involved and support good causes is testament both to the esteem in which he is held by the community and the motivation he brings”.

Another of Charlie’s best known interests has been around football, both junior and senior.

As well as playing in younger days, he was instrumental in founding the Acres Boys Club which at one time involved 170 youngsters, and served 25 years as vice-chair of the Lewis and Harris Football Association of which he remains honorary president.

His commitment to youth work was forged by personal experience and knowing the fine lines of fate which determine life’s chances.

He regarded the Valtos Outdoor Centre in Uig as a vastly significant facility for the island which widened horizons for many youngsters who needed encouragement at that stage of their lives. Its closure, he believes, was a great loss.

Charlie was born in Paisley and adopted from Quarrier Homes by loving island parents; Murdo Angus Nicolson, from Crowlista in Uig and Christina (née Mackinnon), a nursing sister from Callanish. After the war, Murdo joined the Lewis and Harris Hospitals Board of Management, becoming administrator and accountant. Charlie was schooled in Knock before the family moved to James Street in Stornoway where he still lives.

Charlie said he was “honoured and humbled” to receive the BEM.

“You are only as good as the people, organisations, volunteers and businesses around you," he said. "Without them you can do nothing. I am thankful to the Lord for giving me so many opportunities to serve in these islands, our country and abroad”.

In 2001, Charlie suffered a heart attack and at that time said he had cut back his involvement from 33 community groups to 20.

Since then, the numbers may have risen again, his health has held good and the community’s great appreciation was manifested at last week’s event.

