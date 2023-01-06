Choir’s horror stay at Perth blaze hotel

Firefighters battle to get the blaze under control. Pic: Lukas Kuba.

Such were their concerns about the New County Hotel following their stay that they wrote to its owners demanding their money back and calling for the premises to be closed down.

Members of Back Gaelic Choir expressed their shock and sorrow as news broke of the fatalities in the city centre hotel.

Advertisement

In a letter after they returned home from the Mod, the choir outlined a series of concerns and alleged a litany of incidents that they say occurred during their stay, including lack of staff and health and safety arrangements

But they received no reply.

It has since emerged that the hotel was the subject of complaints from others.

Back Gaelic Choir shared their concerns with Perth and Kinross Council and with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Advertisement

The council said they were in on-going dialogue with the hotel over health and safety concerns, and SFRS acknowledged receipt of the letter, and said that while they would not be making a further direct response to the choir, they would be looking into the matter.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Back Gaelic Choir said: “The choir wishes to expresses their shock and deep sorrow at the tragic loss of life in these circumstances. We feel that we did everything we could to raise our concerns with the hotel’s owners, with the local council and the fire service.

“We were shocked at the conditions in the hotel, but no other accommodation was available in the town at that time due to the Mod, but we felt honour bound to raise our concerns, and we felt for the staff working there under such difficult circumstances.”

Advertisement

Among the catalogue of complaints during the choir’s stay were:

- concerns over a gas leak;

Advertisement

- bedrooms with no locks on the doors

- being awoken in the middle of the night

Advertisement

- lack of cleanliness

- showers not working and “filthy”

Advertisement

The choir said in their letter that they “cannot believe how blatant the disregard for public safety is here.”

“In short we have paid good money to stay in what was sold to us as a hotel, but in actual fact, it doesn’t even meet the standards of a hostel,” the letter added.

Advertisement

“You failed in your duty as a hotelier, and you have failed in your duty as an employer.

“There are many breaches in the Health and safety at work act alone – before we start looking at industry specific legislation, trading standards or consumer rights.

Advertisement

“I would ask – that you without delay, reimburse our choir for our stay, and the anguish caused, and that you close your hotel until the necessary improvements have been carried out in order to safeguard your staff and your future guests.”

Efforts to contact the owners have been unsuccessful.

Advertisement

The fire was the second blaze to hit the business in recent years.

Residents at the hotel, where rooms start at £33 a night, had to be evacuated in August 2016, but no-one was hurt in that incident.

Advertisement

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said inquiries were at a “very early stage”.

He added: "Our thoughts are very much with the families and loved ones of those affected by this incident at this, which is a very difficult time for everyone."

Advertisement

A total of 11 people were treated at the scene.