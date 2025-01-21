Climbing addiction spurred Oz onto greater heights​​​​​​​

Oz mastered even the most challenging of climbs as he ascended to the top of the sport

Stornoway’s international indoor climbing star, Oz Miller, is hanging up his tools after three years of competing around the world as part of the Great Britain Ice Climbing Team.

The Gazette reported how, in January 2022, gas engineer Oz had been selected for the GB squad after becoming expert in the indoor sport of dry tooling, just months after trying it out for the first time at a session in the Glasgow Climbing Centre, run by the Scottish Dry Tooling Club.

At the time, Oz had recently moved to Glasgow to work with Scottish Gas Networks and that “come and try session” was to change his life.

Speaking to the Gazette from Seoul airport this week, after his last international competition, Oz said: “It’s just been a wild ride, to be honest.”

Oz's interest in climbing was sparked by attending a "come and try" session

Indoor ice climbing and dry tooling, which involves placing tools into bare rock or manmade structures, evolved because outdoor winter and ice climbers wanted to keep up their skills during the off summer. Doing that at competitive level had been “unbelievable”, said Oz, aged 32. “I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Now, though, the time has come to step down from competition and Oz will not be going for selection for the squad next time around. Instead, he has gone out on a high and made the UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup in Cheongsong, South Korea, last weekend (January 10 to 12) his last event.

“This will be my last year in the GB Team,” he said. “I’ve done so much in the last four years, European Cups and World Cups, that I think it’s just come to an end.”

He is looking forward to settling down and is also realistic about the effects of age on sporting performance. “I’m also going to be 33 really soon so that’s another good reason to stop.”

At 32, Oz says it's no longer possible to compete at the very top level.

Oz said the weekend’s events had gone “really, really well” but it had also confirmed that “stepping down from competing is definitely the right thing to do”.

He said: “I just know in myself that I’m not at the level that you need to be, to be competing here. And the sun is not rising for me. It is certainly setting. We go for selection every year.

"I got in the team this year and I just feel like I’m going to be 33 this month and I think the time has come. I met my girlfriend and we want to buy a house. The time has come, basically, to hang it up”.

As he looks back, Oz is most proud of how much the sport has grown and of the talent coming through. He has enjoyed being part of the development and plans to stay involved with coaching.

“The highlight for me is the growth and definitely seeing the development of everyone else in the team and knowing that I contributed a wee bit to that. Last year, in the European Cup, GB got second place as a team, and that was absolutely unreal, to be up there with some of the best teams.”

A route to recovery

For Oz, climbing was also the key to stopping drinking – he was three years sober in October – as it gave him something to be passionate about and to pour his energy into.

“Climbing helped me get sober, a million per cent. Just like anything can for anyone really. There’s so many clubs out there and so many things that people can do, to break the habit of what they’re into or change what’s normal for them.” He believes it is important to keep trying things.

“It was only when I got into climbing that I stopped drinking because I was like, ‘oh this is amazing’ and ‘this is something I can absolutely put my teeth into’ and give me some focus. So, I started climbing and then I stopped drinking after that.”

Oz admitted he had swapped one addiction for another – “climbing has become an addiction of mine since quitting the drink” – and that it suited him because “I can never sit still”.

He also found that going to AA, Alcoholics Anonymous, had been a massive help.

“I can’t think of another thing on this planet that, if you gave up, your life will be better infinitely, in every way. I just think that if you’re in a bit of a hole and you know that things aren’t going well for yourself, find something to get involved in. Keep going until you find something you enjoy.

“Being outside is all great and everything but there’s a lot of people who maybe can’t enjoy that.

“If you’re at your wits end, there’s bound to be something you fancy doing. Just go on Facebook and find a group, find something and go and try it. Just have that wee bit of confidence to rock up.

“What you think is normal, like drinking every day, can be changed. My life is like night and day. There are absolutely zero negatives to giving up drinking. You will feel infinitely better and handle situations in a different way. The relationships you have will be enriched and there will be a quiet respect from people. People will look up to you for even trying.”

Despite representing his country in sport, Oz maintains that getting sober is “the greatest thing a person can do”. He added: “I also think drinking is going to be regarded as smoking in ten years’ time. People will look back on drink and change their opinion. Loads of young people now are just like turning away from it, because of how it constantly makes you feel.”

Oz has thanked CalMax, his former employer, and director Domnhall Mackay for their support while he competed. He said: “Domnhall Mackay and CalMax have helped me out so much over the years. I wouldn’t be sat here in Korea without that, definitely.”

In turn, Domnhall said the company were “more than happy” to support Oz, adding: “He’s done unbelievable, representing GB at world level. Everybody is really proud of what he’s achieved.”

Setting records

A look through Oz’s Instagram feed tells the story of competitions in exciting locations, including the Czech Republic and Poland last year. There have also been some huge adventures outwith competition, including a ‘big wall’ attempt in Italy in August and the achievement of what is thought to be the ‘fastest known time’ around the central group of the North Harris hills, in March.

The big wall adventure was the attempt of a route called ‘Vertical Holidays’ in Val Di Mello in the Lombard Alps and involved Oz and a friend spending six days climbing up a sheer cliff face, day and night.

Oz described it as “torture on ropes” and, although they were beaten from completing the route by only four pitches due to the weather closing in, he has no intention of ever going back.

“We put on the harness and we did not take the harness off for six days. We slept in a tent on the wall and each day putting more work in to get further away from the ground.”

It was his first big wall – “and last”. He would not do it again “for all the tea in China”.

Oz said: “When they say every man has his price, there isn’t a price for me to do that again.

“What we did in Italy on the big wall was horrendously dangerous. Being in Italy, I kid you not, when I came down and got to the ground, I had this new fondness for life.

“I remember getting down to the ground after we were up there and thinking, ‘what an amazing life I have and I never want to put it into that situation ever again’. Honestly. I’m not religious or anything but there were points on the wall where I was praying. It’s always what they say, the last refuge of a scoundrel is to pray – and it’s true. That’s how hard up against it I was.

“You’re just scared out of your mind the whole time.”

It was very different to competition climbing which is “incredibly safe”. Very different, also, to the Harris hills, where Oz undertook his FKT – fastest known time – challenge.

Although this is difficult to verify, Oz believes he and a friend from the GB Ice Team completed the route he is calling “the big nine” in record time… and took the record from none other than Oz’s own dad, Jamie Miller, who had held it with some friends.

Starting at the Clisham car park, they took in all the hills on the Clisham horseshoe before traversing across to Tiorga Mòr via Tèileasbhal, Usigneabhal Mòr, Oireabhal and Ulabhal, if memory serves. They finished at the Loch Chliostair Dam near Amhuinnsuidhe.

It took 10 hours and 25 minutes, beating his father’s record of 12 hours.

It was 17 miles and 8,707 ft of elevation gain and Oz described it as “a bog trampling sufferfest” and “the hardest thing I have ever done in the hills, physically and mentally”. He added: “It’s type two fun, the whole time. I don’t smoke anymore but I remember I couldn’t even stop for a fag.”

Oz said his dad was a hero for “doing this back in the day” and “spurring me on to get it done”.

He said it was “very, very hard to fact check” the FKT but he had “tried to do my due diligence as best I can”, making various enquiries on Facebook and with groups.

“My dad held it before I did and he used to talk about this thing. It was like Moby Dick, this untouchable thing that they did and how hard it was and everything. I had always thought about doing it but I knew that I had to be quite fit and I also knew I couldn’t dare try it without beating him.”

Oz described Harris as “the last untouched hills in Scotland”, but will not be broadcasting them.

“Every Munro and probably Graham now, there’s going to be people on it, there’s going to be a path.

"When you go out in Lewis and Harris, you don’t have that. It’s almost like Fight Club. You want to enjoy it but you don’t want to tell anyone about it. That’s the first rule. It’s totally stunning.”

Oz is looking forward to more days on the hill in general.

He wants to complete the round of Munros – he is currently on 110 – but will be picking the good weather days and enjoying them with friends and family.

“Climbing is a bit like fashion. It’s never finished. There’s always something to go and do or climb.”