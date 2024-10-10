Co-op has "no plans" to open on Sundays

The company issued a statement to the Gazette, saying they had no plans to open on a Sunday

​The Co-op has said it has “no plans” to open its Stornoway stores on Sundays as controversy continued over confirmation that Tesco, the only other supermarket operator in the town is considering that option.

Asked by the Gazette if “this is something you are looking at or may look at in light of what happens with Tesco”, a spokesman for the retailer replied simply: “There are no plans for the Co-op to open its Stornoway stores on a Sunday”.

Meanwhile, the Lord’s Day Observance Society has intimated that it is “actively considering how best to oppose these proposals”.

As we went to press, a petition which “humbly asks Tesco Stornoway to remain closed on Sundays” had gathered almost 1500 signatures.

Many but by no means all who signed were from within the islands. Well-wishers from other parts of the UK also lent their support to the campaign.

While opponents have been more publicly active, the on-line response has been much less one-sided. On the Gazette’s own Facebook page, the great majority of respondents welcomed the initiative.

Many pointed to the fact that there are already several premises in the town which are trading on Sundays, including An Lanntair and the Engebret filling station and store, without significant opposition.

However, in an article for this week’s Gazette, Rev. Kenneth Stewart argues that “opening supermarkets on Sundays is the single most destructive blow which we could envisage to the distinctive life of this island – much more so than the sailing of ferries or the flying of planes”.

Similarly, the LDOS Lewis branch statement described Tesco’s proposal as “potentially more destructive of our religion, culture and heritage than any other similar measure proposed within recent years”.

After hinting at further action, the statement added: “For now, we are grateful to note that these proposals have not yet been agreed and we would take this early opportunity to appeal to the management of Tesco, locally and regionally, to continue to respect the religion, history and traditions of the island”.

The Stornoway Tesco story has attracted widespread publicity, even making it onto the BBC World Service alongside reports from around the globe of wars, plagues and pestilence.​​​​​​​