​Co-operation the key to renewable benefits

​A “major projects forum” led by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and HIE will try to coordinate a clutch of large-scale developments due to happen in Lewis over the next few years.
By Brian Wilson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:08 BST- 2 min read
Two offshore windfarms are planned off the coast of Lewis.Two offshore windfarms are planned off the coast of Lewis.
​The scale of what lies ahead within a relatively short timescale has emerged following approval for an interconnector to carry power from onshore and offshore wind to the National Grid.

Projects with a target date of 2030 include three onshore windfarms, two offshore windfarms, a cable across the island to connect with an interconnector base near Stornoway and the interconnector itself.

This adds up to investment of several billion pounds and will involve large numbers of workers. The purpose of a forum is to ensure that the island gains maximum benefit in terms of employment and long-term benefits.

John Cunningham, strategy manager for the Comhairle, told the Gazette: “We are trying to align the various developments to avoid overlaps and maximise what we can do locally. Working together and staggering timescales will support potential for local content”.

He said all the developers have “enthusiastically embraced the idea” and accepted invitations to the inaugural meeting on August 29th.

The move was welcomed by Tanya Davies, project director for Northland Power, lead partner in Spiorad na Mara windfarm off the west side of Lewis. Ms Davies led a team of 14 to the island this week, with varied expertises, to conduct public information sessions.

She said: “It all adds up to a brilliant opportunity but it calls for cooperation and co-ordination among the various projects. We also have to look at issues like housing, skills and the best forms of long-term community benefit”.

This week’s events, she said, had been well attended with many positive contributions and ideas from “a well-informed public” and a particular concern to ensure lasting benefits for the islands.

The Spiorad na Mara team are in the process of carrying out bird studies and seabed surveys around the offshore site. They have also drawn up a short-list of three potential sites on the west side for a converter sub-station to which the power will come ashore.