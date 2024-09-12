Comhairle fury at ScotWind cash raid

With sites so close to the island coastline, there was an expectation of at least some of the money from the ScotWind leasing round to be invested locally

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is “incredibly disappointed” that money raised from ScotWind licences will be spent on “balancing the Scottish Government’s books” rather than supporting the transition to renewable energy.

The Comhairle was responding to confirmation that the entire £756 million raised from ScotWind licences – including £31 million for the three offshore windfarms close to the Western Isles – will go into general expenditure without any ring-fencing.

They have warned that the potential for “economic transformation” as a result of major renewables developments will be jeopardised by failure to invest in vital infrastructure which the Comhairle itself has no money to fund.

In a statement, they said: “The best renewable energy resources are often co-located with fragile communities, nowhere more so than in the Western Isles. Considerable preparatory investment in roads, harbours, public services and the wider supply chain is required to ensure the smooth delivery of offshore wind farms around the islands. These will then deliver potentially transformational community benefits into island communities.

“Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, with its lead responsibility for enabling infrastructure, has seen its budgets cut year-on-year and currently faces the largest real terms cut of any local authority in Scotland.

“With the Comhairle unable to invest in island infrastructure at the scale required to support unprecedented levels of renewable energy deployment, hopes centred on the £756 million taken by the Scottish Government from one-off ScotWind Offshore Wind Option Fees around Scotland. For the Western Isles area alone, the share amounts to £31m”.

The statement continued: “Historic Scottish Government undertakings promised the repatriation of these funds to host local authorities like Comhairle nan Eilean Siar to allow them to prepare for the renewable energy revolution”. However, £295 million was used for other purposes last year and the remainder is now earmarked for current budget gaps.

The Comhairle said: “This is incredibly disappointing, particularly in view of the recent commitment by Northland Power to invest £4.5m per year, index-linked for 35 years, in the communities of West Lewis as part of their ‘Spiorad na Mara’ offshore wind farm community benefit package.

“While these funds will go towards reversing depopulation and growing communities through new opportunities in employment, housing, energy efficiency, community-owned energy etc, if the local authority is not adequately resourced to deliver its own services in these communities, the very renewable energy developments that produce such Community Benefit will be put at risk”

The statement called for “a genuine partnership approach among national Government, the Comhairle and the commercial sector to support the delivery of these developments. The transformational outcomes they can provide for the Western Isles have never been greater and more apparent”.

Last week, the diversion of ScotWind money was confirmed in the context of spending cuts announced by the Finance Secretary, Shona Robison. In total, £756 million was paid to the Scottish Government for the licences in 2022 and the remaining £460 million has been committed to “general revenue funding” in the current year to limit the extent of cuts.

The failure to ring-fence the money has been widely criticised and leaves huge questions about the impact on the energy transition.

When the ScotWind licenses were announced in early 2022, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said that the £31 million from the three site licences closest to the Western Isles “could transform our economy”. From the outset, however, Ministers set their face against a ringfenced approach.

At that time, then council leader Roddie Mackay recalled that Nicola Sturgeon, who was still First Minister, had said in 2016 when the Crown Estate was devolved that “island communities will receive the full revenues from Crown Estate activities around their shores”.

Na h’Eileanan an Iar MP, Torcuil Crichton, said: “It is clear that the decision not to ringfence the ScotWind money has not been forced on the Scottish Government by a sudden change of circumstances. From the outset, more than two and a half years ago, they set their face against using this one-off windfall to support the energy transition.

“As many of us said at that time, the £31 million obtained from the three Western Isles licences was essential to maximising supply chain and community benefits. Now it has been frittered away, the question still remains of where the money will come from to ensure the islands can cope with, and benefit from, what lies ahead.

“The same applies across Scotland as a whole and the failure to use the £756 million as the basis of a Scottish Renewable Investment Fund is an error of historic proportions on a par with the Tory failure to create an Oil Fund in the 1980s”.

While the £460 million will go some way to filling the Scottish Government’s “black hole” on a one-off basis, Ms Robison also announced wide-ranging cuts across all departments.