​Comhairle plea over “unsustainable” finances

Scottish Parliament statistics show that only six councils have had their funding reduced, with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar the worst of all by some way.

​Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has told the Scottish Government that it will be forced into further service cuts and an above-inflation Council Tax increase without further support.

Hopes of a significantly improved financial settlement, after the Scottish Government received extra funding, have been dashed with the increase equating to “less than one per cent of uncommitted additional funding”.

Taking account of inflation, this will leave them with a shortfall of £4 million to be raised from service cuts, council tax increases and further use of reserves.

Comhairle leader Paul Steele said: “It’s not great. One of these years, I’m hoping to say we have had a great settlement but it hasn’t quite worked out like that. Unless things improve, we are going to be in a very difficult position”.

In a letter to the First Minister, Mr Steele points out that they have suffered “years of funding reductions” and adds: “We are obliged to note again that the Comhairle has suffered the largest percentage revenue funding reduction of any Council in Scotland over the last ten years”.

A graph provided by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre confirms the extraordinary scale of that reduction – minus 18 per cent since 2013-14 while the second biggest cut has been to Argyll and Bute of minus two per cent.

The Comhairle continues to be punished by a formula which penalises councils which have suffered depopulation and falling school numbers. While there is a “floor” built into the formula, it is insufficient to protect the Western Isles from its repeated fate.

Mr Swinney is advised in the letter that the Comhairle “remains in a fundamentally financially unsustainable position in the medium to long term” despite having “managed its finances extremely prudently over the many years of funding reductions”.

Mr Steele points out that a one per cent increase in Council Tax yields only £130,000 and adds: “An increase of between seven and eight per cent is required in order to yield a relatively modest sum such as £1 million.

“The only means by which the Comhairle could consider increasing Council Tax by a lesser percentage would be if additional funding, perhaps through the Island Councils Cost of Living Fund, could be provided.”

The letter to Mr Swinney highlights two particular areas in which the Comhairle has been frustrated in making progress – the Barra and Vatersay Campus project (see below) and the inter-island air service.

On the inter-island air service, Mr Steele raises the possibility of Comhairle funding being in doubt if they are forced into further cuts and also points out that an improved air service would allow the Western Isles NHS Board to support, rather than withdraw, services for Uist and Barra.

His letter notes that in the recent Scottish budget “our Islands Council colleagues in Orkney and Shetland each received additional significant funding to support their needs on inter-island connectivity”.

While welcoming this “recognition of the special funding needs of islands”, he contrasts it with “the vulnerability of, for example, the Stornoway-Benbecula air service, which is run entirely at the Comhairle’s cost largely for the benefit of NHS passengers”.

The letter continues: “But the service, at the end of the day, remains entirely non-statutory, and with the Comhairle’s structural deficit running at around £6m-£7m per annum, inevitably it is non-statutory services, however welcome and needed, which will be the source of any future reductions to balance the budget.

“A very small sum, less than £1m of additional revenue funding, would allow the Comhairle to provide a five day per week service on this much needed route, to consider its extension to Barra, and give NHS Western Isles the comfort it needs to support – rather than withdrawing – services from Uist and Barra”.

At the time of the Scottish Budget in December, the Finance Secretary, Shona Robison, said there should be no need for “large increases” in Council Tax because of the extra £1 billion that had been made available by the UK Government for Scottish local authorities.

However, so little of this has fed through to Comhairle nan Eilan Siar that they are again left in the position that, without additional support, they will be both cutting services and imposing an above inflation Council Tax rise.

Torcuil Crichton MP said this week: “It is extremely disappointing that so little of the additional money provided by the incoming Labour government has come to the Western Isles because of a funding formula which repeatedly fails to recognise the circumstances these islands face.

“Someone in the Scottish Government has to explain how it can be justified, morally or economically, to have cut revenue funding to the Comhairle by almost 20 per cent over the past decade and why, even this year, the additional funding does not even match the rate of inflation.

“Repeatedly punishing a fragile peripheral area for depopulation makes absolutely no sense in terms of natural justice”.