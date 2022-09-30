Community fund for Callanish area will help ‘good causes’​​​​​​​

The visitor centre attracts a high footfall of tourists.

The local trust that oversees the centre and its facilities have decided to set aside a portion of their income from sales for re-investment in the local community.

The new “Community Giving Scheme” by Urras nan Tursachan will formally open for applications at 9am on Monday 3rd October and applications will be invited for projects and “good causes” within the Lochganvich to Dalmore area.

In a statement, the Trust said: “As part of our commitment to supporting and enabling community activities Urras nan Tursachan is creating a fund by allocating 1 per cent of all sales in the Calanais Visitor Centre café and shop.

"The more sales we have, the quicker the fund will grow, therefore increasing the rate of grants given and groups assisted. At a time of financial constraints and fewer funding opportunities we hope this will assist many aspects of our community.

“You do not need to be a constituted group, and there is no grant report needed other than photos of the good work enabled by the funding, so any good local cause could be assisted by this fund.”

Application forms and more information can be accessed online at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/GJ9WNQ7 and awards will be allocated as soon as each £200 mark is reached.

DJ Macleod, the Engagement Officer for the Urras nan Tursachan, said: “It's an easy-to-access grant, with a quick turnaround and very local. It is exactly what the community needs”.

Caroline Maclennan, Director of Urras nan Tursachan added: “£200 is a good amount that can make a big difference to a community group or a good cause and we are delighted to be able to use some of the proceeds from the visitor centre to support our community. We hope to be able to issue the first few grants in October.”

The visitor centre provides a range of facilities, including a cafe, gift shop, art gallery and toilets. It attracts ten of thousands of visitors on an annual basis.