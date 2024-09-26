The Lord of the Isles has been redeployed to Islay

“Fury” has been expressed from South Uist after CalMac yet again withdrew the Lochboisdale service this week in response to breakdowns elsewhere in the network.

As part of the knock-on effects from the renewed breakdown of the ‘Caledonian Isles’, the ‘Lord of the Isles’ has been redeployed for the next week to Islay, to maintain service by two ferries while Mallaig-Lochboisdale is left high and dry.

There is additional anger on this occasion as “consultation” over possible options resulted in alternatives being put forward – and rejected, calling into further question the value of Scottish Government commitments.

John Daniel Peteranna said: “South Uist Business Impact Group is furious at this further blow to the island’s economy during the final weeks of the main tourist season when many businesses were hoping to make up for losses incurred during previous withdrawals of ferry service.

“Given less than two and a half hours to respond to a list of options provided by CalMac’s area manager, the group made clear that its preference was for maintenance of at least some service to the island.

“Of the four options provided by CalMac, only one involved complete removal of a ferry service, and yet this is the option chosen by Scottish Government-owned CalMac”.

Torcuil Crichton MP said on Wednesday: “This week’s withdrawal of service again highlights the vulnerability of the Uist economy and adds to uncertainty over the Lochboisdale service at a time when the community needs assurances about the future of their lifeline link to the mainland.”

He has written to interim CalMac chief executive, Duncan Mackison, saying: “It is disappointing to say the least that Lochboisdale and passengers from South Uist have once again been given the raw deal”.

The Comhairle Chair of Transport and Infrastructure, Cllr Uisdean Robertson, said: “We are dismayed that the decision has again been taken to single out South Uist for loss of ferry services. We recognise the challenging hand CalMac has been dealt and no one wants to see another community suffer but leaving South Uist without a service again feels as if our community is again the go to for service cuts by CalMac.

“The Comhairle believe that there were options not tabled that would have maintained a level of service across all routes. We call on Ministers and CalMac to rethink this decision and ensure a service is maintained between Lochboisdale and the mainland.”

It was recently confirmed that neither the Copenhagen-based chairman of CalMac nor any of the Scottish Government-appointed directors have ever visited Lochboisdale while three of them have never visited any CalMac port at all.

Despite – or because – of this, the chairman, Erik Østergaard, and two other absentees were recently reappointed by Transport Secretary, Fiona Hyslop.