Community is the key, says isles new top cop

Police dog Viv with her handler PC Caum Macdonald

​He’s not long in the job, but Ross McCartney, the new Area Commander of Police Scotland for the Western Isles, is already an enthusiastic convert to island life. The early part of his career was spent in and around the wider Glasgow area, but over the last few years he has become no stranger to rural policing and now finds himself commanding a force with vastly different challenges to the inner city.

One thing he is quick to highlight is the wonderful sense of community that exists in the Western Isles and the cooperation between that and the various agencies, which he says is absolutely essential and reassuring.

However, while all that may be undoubtedly true, the policing of the Western Isles is not without its challenges. We may not experience the worst of the problems that exist in inner cities, but nor are we entirely sheltered from society’s excesses.

That most obviously manifests itself in illegal drug activity in the islands. A new drug detection dog was introduced back in March and the results, in such a short space of time, are telling. Within a few weeks, Viv, the specially trained spaniel, and her handler PC Calum Macdonald, have recovered thousands of pounds of illegal drugs from the streets of the Western Isles.

The roads policing team play a vital role in intelligence gathering

So there is clearly much work to be done, as Area Commander Ross McCartney readily acknowledges himself.

“The Western Isles are not immune to illegal drugs whether that be users or sale and supply,” he said. “But one thing I am absolutely sure of is that we are completely committed to taking illegal drugs off the streets, identifying those that are responsible for bringing them into the Western Isles, whether that be for selling and supplying or even growing them on occasion.

“I also think that we’re really committed to the whole partnership approach. I’ll be the first to admit that tackling illegal drugs is a police responsibility.

"However, we also have a joint responsibility with partner agencies to come around the table together – which we certainly do through the Drugs and Alcohol Forum – to discuss the health impacts, community well-being and mental health.

Area Commander Ross McCartney was keen to stress the importance of a community approach to policing

"So, not only do we detect and enforce illegal drug misuse but also how we put support in place for people who are suffering from addiction.”

Yet, what does the “success” of the drugs dog tell us? It would not be too much of a stretch of the imagination to suggest that what is actually recovered by the police may only be the tip of the iceberg.

“The results of the drugs dog are positive in one sense - if I can use that word - but with the caveat that any drugs are too many. However it’s allowed us to get an insight into the situation,” said Ross.

“Since being in place in March they have taken £3,000 of cannabis off the streets – you can double that if made into individual deals – cocaine approximately between £2,500 and £3,000 (again in gram deals double it) and amphetamine about £170. That’s in addition to tablets, from valium to various prescription meds.

“What does it say about drugs in the Western Isles? I would not like to go into comparison territory – that we have a huge problem or even that we don’t have a problem – but what I would say is that we do not see large amounts of drug related crime that can be seen in some other areas.

“Are we across it as much as we can be? I would like to think so in terms of our partnership approach and enforcement. We have seen a rise in officers and staff going out there and gathering intelligence and executing warrants – which I obviously cannot go into too much detail about.”

However there is an obvious potential problem brewing. The funding for the drugs dog only lasts for two years at which point a new agreement will have to be identified or the service lost to the Western Isles. And that’s clearly something the new area commander does not want to countenance.

“The drug detection dog and handler are funded through the Western Isles Alcohol and Drug Partnership,” he said. “But we need to look at how we’re going to continue long term because it is of huge benefit, not only to ourselves but to the Western Isles, to have that capability, as has been demonstrated.

“I am already looking at areas where we can pull in funding. It may be the case that ADP decides to increase that term which would be fantastic, but also I’m totally cogniscance of the fact that if we want this to be longer term which we do, we’re going to have to look elsewhere for funding.”

A community appeal

While it is true, of course, that the problems in the Western Isles are not on the same scale as experienced in cities and neighbourhoods where poverty is rife, there are some worrying signs, most notably the prevalence of crack cocaine which has been referenced in a case at Stornoway Sheriff Court recently and which anecdotally we are hearing more and more of in our communities. Given its damaging association with addiction and the problems that flow from that, does it point to a worrying trend?

“As much as I can sit here and say we are seeing crack cocaine in the islands, are we seeing it regularly? No we’re not,” insisted Ross.

“However we are only aware of the detections we are making and the information and the drugs we are recovering. Are we seeing crack cocaine in every warrant we execute? Absolutely not. So I can’t say it’s appearing everywhere and we have a major issue with it, because the stats do not support that.

“But I would take this as an opportunity to say: Anybody who has worries over crack cocaine – or anything else – our ability to be as efficient as possible in terms of dealing with it depends on the information and intelligence that comes to us, or to one of partner agencies. If people are seeing drugs as a particular problem in the community then please make us aware of it. The more information we have the better.”

He concedes that the logistics of policing the Western Isles is also challenging, with three airports, five ferry ports serving the mainland and some communities which are not easily accessible.

“It’s been an eye-opener for me, but what I will say is we have fantastic officers who have really good community and partnership links,” he said.

“One thing the Western Isles does exceptionally well is that the partnership links are second to none. So albeit we have numerous routes on and off the island we are well supported by our local partners and communities and also well supported by national partners, such as Border Police and Command, the port and airports authorities and road policing.

“They are particularly important because they come and do island visits and you’ll have seen their work through media reports and the results they have achieved. They also really help with our intelligence gathering: who’s travelling around where, what and when. So we are very well supported.”

One concern, certainly nationally, is the lack of manpower – that Police Scotland right across the country are short-staffed in terms of frontline policing and under-funded. But at least in the Western Isles, according to Ross, this is not the case.

“I’ve had a look at our staffing numbers over the last five years and we've not seen a reduction in staff,” he said. “We are nearly at full complement. One officer has just transferred out and we have an officer we are hoping to come in next month. Like everywhere else we're not immune to budgets but the focus is on the frontline and supporting the frontline. As a local commander sitting in the Western Isles, I can see that.”

But, still, that does not easily sit with the experience of many, in particular in terms of public access to the station in Stornoway – a situation which prompted some councillors to speak out.

“If we’re talking about Stornoway in particular we have three full time public enquiry assistants who staff the front counter,” said Ross. “We are open a significant amount of time – seven days a week, mainly day time – and when they are not on duty the officers in the station (as much as possible) keep the front door open and the front desk staffed. The caveat with that is that they are also response crews so they need to respond to that.”

The one key message that Ross is keen to underline is that the police can only be as effective as the information given to them. In that sense, cooperation is key, not just with the official bodies but on an individual basis, too.

“In the short months I’ve been here I’ve reached out to all community council chairs to advise that I am more than happy with the offer of meeting them twice annually – online or in person – to hear about public concerns, public issues, to see if we can address issues in that way.

“I have a real passion for engaging with the public and working hard to deter and tackle crime. My vision for policing in the Western Isles will continue to focus on our local and national priorities and engagement.

“But information from the community is crucial. If you have any information or concerns about criminality locally, please contact us through 101, or 999 in an emergency. Information can also be passed through the Police Scotland Website for non-urgent matters via Contact Us.

“We will continue to use all resources and tools at our disposal to keep our communities safe while ensuring those responsible for criminality are brought to justice.”