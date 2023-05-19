​Comunn Eachdraidh Nis is an “excellent” visitor attraction

Victoria Harvey presents CEN operations manager Anne Macleod with the award, with staff and volunteers looking on.

The facilities at Comunn Eachdraidh Nis were previously branded three star – “very good” – and the upgrade now means it is officially classed as an “excellent” visitor attraction. Its cafe also received the organisation’s Taste our Best food award.

In addition, it was also revealed that CEN achieved five star status in a number of areas – hospitality and friendliness, service and efficiency, cleanliness, the building’s appearance and grounds.

CEN chair Joan Mackay said: “We are delighted to receive this award in recognition of the excellent work carried out by staff and volunteers. Thank you to each and every one of you.”

Victoria Harvey, VisitScotland Development Manager for Outer Hebrides, said: “A huge congratulations to Comunn Eachdraidh Nis on achieving both a four-star Quality Assurance grading and a Taste Our Best award. This is a fantastic achievement which reflects their commitment to providing a quality visitor experience and their recent refurbishment which is a prime example of a community tourism enterprise in action.