Concern over airport fuel depot removal

Benbecula airport has previously been used as a vital re-fuelling point.

​The facility was run by Loganair who confirmed its withdrawal to the Gazette due to complications with supply.

While the decision will not affect the airline’s ability to operate services in and out of Benbecula, it will have a knock-on effect on other users – namely the air ambulance, heli-med and, most significantly, the coastguard search and rescue helicopter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Stornoway-based crew are often called to come to the assistance of vessels far out in the Atlantic which depending on the distance out to sea may require a re-fuelling stop-off at Benbecula to complete the mission.

Just this month that very scenario was played out when the Stornoway helicopter came to the rescue of an injured fisherman on a Peterhead-based trawler working to the west of Rockall and required re-fuelling at Benbecula.

One seasoned observer commented: “This will have far-reaching implications. Some of the most challenging rescues we have witnessed have required re-fuelling in Benbecula, otherwise it just wouldn’t have been possible.”

In a statement to the Gazette, Loganair said that they have operated the “fuel farm at Benbecula airport for over 20 years”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Early this year, the company supplying aviation fuel to Loganair at Benbecula gave notice that it was no longer prepared to continue delivery of relatively small volumes to a remote location. Increasing logistical issues from transporting fuel in road bowsers by ferry were cited as one reason.

“Loganair has sought alternatives from over 15 other fuel suppliers but no credible, viable alternatives were identified.”

They said they contacted regular users about its withdrawal.

A spokesperson for Loganair said: “After many years of supporting the aircraft refuelling facility through thick and thin, it’s a sad day that we’ve had no option but to close it following the decision of our fuel supplier to discontinue deliveries by ferry to Benbecula, which it said were no longer practicable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve looked at every possible alternative but have found none, and so have now notified all users and issued a Notice to Airmen to advise that fuel is no longer available.

“The decision will not affect Loganair flights linking Benbecula with Glasgow and Stornoway, on which our aircraft can carry sufficient fuel and safety reserves for their roundtrip.

“No jobs are affected by the decision, and we’d like to extend our grateful thanks to the Loganair team in Benbecula for supporting this function over so many years.”