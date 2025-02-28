This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Some ‘25’ plates can’t make it to the road... we’re looking at you, WA25 TED 🚫

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new ‘25’ registration plates launch on March 1, but some have been banned for being rude, offensive, or inappropriate

The DVLA regularly blocks plates referencing crime, politics, religion, or anything deemed embarrassing

This year, the number ‘25’ has caused issues due to its resemblance to ‘SS,’ leading to several blacklisted plates

Sensitive topics, including the Ukraine war, have also been banned, with plates like ‘25 RUS’ and ‘MG25 WAR’ removed

Meanwhile, desirable plates featuring popular initials and nicknames will be auctioned, with bidding starting at £250

New ‘25’ registration plates are launching for drivers tomorrow (March 1), though not all of them will hit the roads - some are simply too rude, offensive, or embarrassing.

Online car marketplace Carwow has revealed the latest DVLA-banned number plates, including ‘TO25 ERR’ and ‘AS25 HOL,’ which have been blacklisted this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twice a year, in March and September, the DVLA releases a list of banned number plates, blocking any that reference crime, racism, politics, religion, or anything deemed rude, inappropriate, or potentially embarrassing.

This time, the number ‘25’ is causing many of the issues, with its resemblance to ‘SS’ leading to plates like ‘TO25 ERR’ and ‘AS25 HOL’ - if you were hoping to showcase your love for a wild night out, you’ll also have to cross ‘WA25 TED’ off your list.

Sensitive topics are also being excluded. Plates linked to the ongoing war in Ukraine, such as ‘25 RUS’ and ‘25 UKR,’ won’t be allowed, and even the word ‘war’ has been banned from combinations like ‘MG25 WAR’ and ‘NF25 WAR.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Images: Getty Images/Carwow) | Getty Images/Carwow

The full list of banned ’25’ plates:

WARNING: contains content that some readers may find tittersome

Iain Reid, Head of Editorial at Carwow, said: “The twice-yearly plate-change always sparks some interest in the new car market, as car buyers get a kick out of having a new number plate and many are willing to wait for one.

“Many drivers go one step further to express themselves with a personalised plate, but it’s important to ensure not to cause offence.”

In the registrations, the asterisk (*) is a "wildcard" character that stands for any character that may appear in that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

**25 HAG

**25 HAT

**25 LAG

**25 LUT

**25 PAS

**25 PAZ

**25 RUS

**25 TAB

**25 UKR

*A25 YAN

*J25 EWW

*J25 EWZ

AA25 HLE

AA25 HOL

AA25 OLE

AA25 RSE

AA25 RYN

AA25 SOL

AB25 ORT

AD25 UGY

AD25 UNK

AH25 OMO

AR25 BOY

AR25 EEE

AR25 EES

AR25 EEX

AR25 EEY

AR25 EOL

AR25 EXX

AR25 EYY

AR25 FUL

AR25 FUN

AR25 FWC

AR25 GAY

AR25 HLE

AR25 HOL

AR25 LAD

AR25 OL*

AR25 SE*

AR25 WAR

AR25 YAN

AS25 BOY

AS25 FUL

AS25 FWC

AS25 GAY

AS25 HLE

AS25 HOL

AS25 LAD

AS25 OL*

AS25 STD

AU25 WTS

AU25 WTZ

AW25 NKR

AW25 NKS

BA25 TAD

BA25 TRD

BA25 TUD

BJ25 EXX

BJ25 EXY

BO25 LOX

CO25 CKZ

CR25 PLE

CR25 PPL

DD25 UGD

DD25 UGG

DD25 UGS

DD25 UGY

DD25 UGZ

DD25 UNK

EU25 BAD

EU25 BOM

EU25 FWC

EU25 HTR

EU25 OFF

EU25 SHT

EU25 WAR

FA25 GAT

FA25 GTS

FA25 GTT

FA25 NNY

FF25 KED

FF25 KER

FK25 EXX

FK25 EXY

FK25 VAJ

GA25 AJU

GA25 BOM

GA25 CMP

GA25 GAY

GA25 HER

GA25 JEU

GA25 JUD

GA25 KLL

GA25 NAS

GA25 NAZ

GA25 OVN

GA25 YOU

GA25 ZAA

GA25 ZAX

GB25 BAD

GB25 BOM

GB25 DED

GB25 DWN

GB25 FKT

GB25 GNG

GB25 GUN

GB25 HTR

GB25 KLL

GB25 KLR

GB25 KLS

GB25 MOB

GB25 SHT

GB25 WAR

GO25 HEL

GO25 HLL

GO25 SHT

GO25 WAR

HE25 HEX

JE25 US*

JU25 CMP

JU25 NAS

JU25 NAZ

JU25 OVN

KR25 PLE

LE25 BOO

LE25 BOS

LE25 BOX

LE25 BOZ

LE25 DYK

LE25 ZAA

LE25 ZAR

LE25 ZAS

LE25 ZAX

LE25 ZAZ

LE25 ZBO

LE25 ZER

LE25 ZRR

LE25 ZRS

LE25 ZZA

LE25 ZZR

MA25 WAR

MG25 WAR

MU25 DER

NA25 TZE

NF25 NAZ

NF25 WAR

NF25 XRW

NG25 NOG

NO25 LEZ

OD25 UGY

OD25 UNK

OR25 ASM

PE25 ADO

PE25 RVT

PE25 VRT

PS25 CHO

PU25 MAD

PU25 SAY

PU25 SEY

PU25 SYS

PU25 SYY

RE25 ARD

RE25 TAD

RE25 TRD

SC25 OTE

SC25 OTM

SC25 TUM

ST25 ABB

ST25 ABS

TE25 ROR

TO25 ERR

TO25 ERS

TO25 ERZ

TO25 OFF

TO25 POT

TO25 RAH

TW25 WAT

UA25 HLE

UA25 HOL

UA25 OLE

UA25 RSE

UA25 SOL

UD25 UGY

UD25 UNK

US25 WAR

UW25 NKR

UW25 NKS

VA25 GNA

WA25 TED

WW25 NKR

WW25 NKS

XA25 HLE

XA25 HOL

XA25 OLE

XA25 RSE

XA25 SOL

XD25 UGD

XD25 UGG

XD25 UGS

XD25 UGY

XD25 UGZ

XD25 UNK

YA25 DEE

YA25 DYS

YA25 DYY

YE25 DTH

YE25 MEN

YE25 WAR

YS25 DTH

YS25 WAR

How can I get the numberplate I want?

On the flipside, while the DVLA bans offensive plates, they also highlight desirable ones - combinations that car buyers might pay extra for, including popular nicknames and initials.

These sought-after plates will be available at the next DVLA auction, running from Wednesday, March 19 to Tuesday, March 25, with bidding starting at £250.

What do you think of the latest banned plates? Do you agree with the DVLA's decisions, or do you think some of these plates should be allowed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.