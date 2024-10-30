The supplier is urging older customers to apply after cuts to winter fuel payments 💡

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Gas is reaching out to older customers to encourage applications for Pension Credit

Approximately two million pensioners will be contacted to inform them about their eligibility

It is also reactivating its annual winter scheme, allocating an additional £40 million for financial aid

The maximum grant available through the scheme has increased from £1,500 to £2,000

A major energy supplier is reaching out to older customers to encourage them to apply for pension credit, following Labour's decision to reduce winter fuel payments for those not currently receiving the benefit.

British Gas has also said that it is “our responsibility” to offer additional support alongside government assistance, which is expected to reach around 10 million fewer individuals this year due to the cuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company plans to contact approximately two million pensioners, urging them to claim the benefit if they qualify.

It will also be reactivating its annual winter scheme, which provides financial aid to customers, allocating an extra £40 million for initiatives such as matching debt repayments and offering support grants.

The company has also upped the maximum grant it will hand out, from £1,500 to £2,000, an announcement which follows similar commitments from other suppliers.

(Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How can I apply for financial help from British Gas?

To apply for financial aid from British Gas, first visit the official British Gas website’s dedicated section for financial assistance and support, where you’ll be able to find information on eligibility criteria for their financial aid programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before you start your application, gather any required documentation or information, such as proof of income, pension details, or household bills, which may be needed to process your application.

Follow the instructions provided by British Gas to complete your application. If you have questions or need help, you can contact British Gas customer service via phone, email or live chat.

After submitting your application, keep track of it and follow up if you don’t receive a response within a reasonable timeframe.

How can I check if I am eligible for Pension Credit?

Pension Credit is a benefit for people aged 66 and over, and has two parts: Guaranteed Credit, which tops up your weekly income to a minimum level, and Savings Credit, for those who have saved some money towards their retirement, such as through a pension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To check whether you qualify for Pension Credit, visit the UK government’s official online eligibility checker that can help you determine if you qualify based on your income, savings, and circumstances.

To use the eligibility checker or apply, you’ll need details about your:

Age

Income (including pensions)

Savings (cash, property, etc.)

Living arrangements (e.g., if you live alone or with a partner)

If you prefer to speak with someone, you can call the Pension Credit helpline for personal assistance on 0800 731 0469 (available 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday except public holidays).

Local advice services, such as Age UK or Citizens Advice, can also assist you in checking eligibility and applying for Pension Credit, and if you find that you are eligible, you can apply online through the government website or by calling the helpline.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on British Gas’s initiative to support pensioners and the importance of claiming Pension Credit. Share your experiences and questions in the comments section.