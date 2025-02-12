Discord will let you ‘ignore’ users without having to fully block them 📱

Discord users can now ‘ignore’ people.

The soft block function will let users hide new messages and profiles.

It will give users “more control” over their experience, according to Discord.

Popular messaging app Discord will let users ‘ignore’ other people without having to fully block them. The feature was announced this week and will give you “more control”, the company has said.

Launched back in 2015, Discord has more than 150 million monthly active users. The app is available for both Android and Apple phones - as well on web browsers.

Here’s all you need to know about Discord’s ‘ignore’ feature. Including how to actually set it up and use it.

How to ignore users on Discord?

The app already lets people block fellow users - and mute. But if you don’t want to take the full leap into blocking someone, Discord has now introduced a new ignore feature.

Discord will let you 'ignore' users in new feature | Astarot - stock.adobe.com

On its website, Discord explains the steps you can take to ignore a user. It involves clicking on their avatar - either right click on the web version or tapping it on mobile.

For the mobile version, after tapping their avatar go to the three dots in the top right corner, which will open a dropdown menu. You will now find the option to ignore them.

What does ignore do on Discord?

When a user is ignored, their direct messages (DM) appear darkened. You'll also see the Ignore icon next to their messages. It is shaped like an eye but with a diagonal line through it.

Discord explains: “Their messages will be hidden in DMs, group chats, and servers. If you want to view these ignored messages, simply press the Show button.”

If you go to view a profile you have ignored, a warning screen will pop-up. And if you attempt to join a voice or video call that includes someone you've ignored, you will receive a warning before connecting.

Should more messaging apps introduce an ‘ignore’ function? Let me know your thoughts: [email protected].