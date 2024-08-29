Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The government’s Household Support Fund is providing financial assistance to vulnerable households

Local councils are responsible for distributing the funds, with the support available until September 2024

The HSF aims to help with essential living costs, including food, utilities and other necessities

Residents must act quickly to apply, as funds may run out in some areas before the September deadline

There are ongoing discussions about potentially extending the HSF beyond its current expiration date

Thousands of households are set to receive a £250 payment from the government's Household Support Fund (HSF).

Local councils are responsible for distributing these funds, with amounts varying by region.

The HSF aims to cover essential needs such as food, clothing and utilities, offering support through vouchers and small grants to help ease the cost-of-living crisis.

Although the HSF is available until September (we’ve provided details on a potential extension below), funds in some areas might run out sooner. So, if you believe you qualify, it's important to act quickly.

Below are the most recent local HSF council schemes we've identified this week. For information on similar schemes in your area, see the end of this article.

The number of people in Nottinghamshire accessing a debt relief scheme opened to provide financial support during the coronavirus pandemic has risen by a third last year

City of York

City of York Council has received £1.04 million from the national grant to assist residents struggling to meet their immediate needs. Claimants who receive support must use the funds by 30 September.

According to the local authority’s website, grants will be distributed through two routes.

Route One involves credits applied directly to the council tax accounts of around 4,500 households that already receive this benefit.

Route Two is for those who do not currently receive Council Tax Support or are over pension age. Eligible individuals can apply through the discretionary application process.

For more information, head to the City of York Council’s website

East Riding of Yorkshire

Residents and families in the East Riding of Yorkshire who are struggling financially have only until 31 August to apply for free cash grants.

Thousands have already received payments if they qualify for council tax support, but the fund is also open to others who need assistance.

Successful applicants will receive £200 in cash to help with cost-of-living expenses.

Working households can apply if they:

Are East Riding residents (receive a Council Tax bill from East Riding of Yorkshire Council)

Are employed but not receiving any benefits

Have an income below £28,000 per year for single households or under £33,000 per year for other households

Have less than £6,000 in savings or in a bank account

Unpaid carer households can apply if they:

Are East Riding residents

Are unpaid adult carers not receiving Carer’s Allowance

Care for someone who receives a disability payment

Have an income below £28,000 per year for single households or under £33,000 per year for other households

Have less than £6,000 in savings or in a bank account

Eligible households will receive their payment within 20 days of applying and providing all necessary supporting documents.

For more information, head to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s website

Enfield

Nearly £3 million has been allocated to support vulnerable residents in the north London borough as energy bills and living costs continue to rise. The funding must be spent by 30 September.

If you’re eligible for this payment, it should be used to cover essential costs such as food, water bills and other necessities.

Enfield’s Household Support Fund (HSF) has enabled the Council to assist low-income households with school holiday meals, school food banks, school uniforms, direct payments, and financial support for residents in Temporary Accommodation.

You can apply for support if your household’s annual net income is less than £40,000 and you have savings of less than £1,000.

The HSF can help cover food and water bills, essential energy costs and other necessary expenses. It can also assist with housing costs where existing support schemes fall short.

If you apply for assistance through our application form for help with energy, water and other essentials, your nominated bank account will be credited. Cash awards are capped at £250.

For more information, head to Enfield Council’s website

Portsmouth

Thousands of Portsmouth residents may be eligible for up to £250 in free cash - but time is running out to apply, so households should act quickly.

To receive the full £250, you must meet two specific criteria. If you meet only one, you’ll qualify for £150. Eligible groups include:

Low-income carers: Those receiving Carer’s Allowance, the Carer Addition in Pension Credit or the Carer Element in Universal Credit, with a monthly household income of £1,300 or less.

Those receiving Carer’s Allowance, the Carer Addition in Pension Credit or the Carer Element in Universal Credit, with a monthly household income of £1,300 or less. Single adults on a low income: Single adults under 25, without children, receiving the housing costs element in Universal Credit, with a monthly household income of £1,300 or less.

Single adults under 25, without children, receiving the housing costs element in Universal Credit, with a monthly household income of £1,300 or less. Low-income households with illness or disability: Households unable to work due to illness or disability, not receiving a health allowance premium (such as the limited capability for work or work-related activity elements) in their Universal Credit.

Households unable to work due to illness or disability, not receiving a health allowance premium (such as the limited capability for work or work-related activity elements) in their Universal Credit. Care-experienced adults: Individuals who were in the care of Portsmouth City Council as a child after 1 January 2024.

You can apply for the cash grant online here. If you’re unable to apply online or upload proof of your circumstances, call us at 023 9268 8010 for assistance. The deadline to apply is Friday 13 September.

For more information, head to Portsmouth City Council’s website

Southampton

Residents in Southampton who are on a low income and facing financial difficulties can apply for support through the council's website starting today (Thursday 29 August).

The support comes in the form of supermarket vouchers, valued at £50 for the main applicant and an additional £10 for each extra household member.

For example, if you live in a household of four, you would receive £50 for yourself and £10 each for the other three members, totalling £80 in support.

The vouchers are part of Southampton City Council's HSF, which also provides assistance with school holiday funding and housing cost relief.

This funding is only available for the period from 1 April 2024 to 30 September 2024, and households can only receive support once during this time.

That means if you received support in June 2024, you’re not eligible to apply again in August 2024.

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance. Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities). Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website. Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.

Will the Household Support Fund be extended again?

The Household Support Fund is officially scheduled to continue until September 2024 at the time of writing.

There have been discussions about potentially expanding or adjusting the HSF, with the government facing calls to extend the crucial support scheme by MPs pushing for its continuation.

But official plans or announcements regarding the HSF's continuation or any changes to its structure after September 2024 have not been confirmed.

Labour’s Baroness Maeve Sherlock has said that the new administration is "reviewing all policies," including the vital relief fund.

During a House of Lords session, Baroness Sherlock, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) under-secretary of state, said: "When I looked at how the financing (for HSF) had been provided, I saw that the money had been provided for only six months.

“Therefore, there is currently nothing in the budget to go beyond that. But I take [the] broader point about cliff edges and short notice being unhelpful.

“We need to get back to a space where we can support councils with longer, multiyear funding to give them the kind of stability they need but simply have not had recently. At this stage, we do not know what the future of the fund is."

Though the scheme was introduced by the Conservative government, Labour has expressed a strong commitment to addressing the cost-of-living crisis and supporting low-income households.

This aligns with the goals of the Household Support Fund, making it reasonable to assume that they would extend the HSF or continue a similar form of support.

Such a decision will depend on the Labour government's budget priorities and financial constraints. If extending the fund aligns with their broader economic strategy and available resources, it is more likely to continue.

And if there is significant public and political support - which clearly there is - for the fund, Labour may be further inclined to extend it.

If you’ve found this information helpful or have any questions about the Household Support Fund, we’d love to hear from you! Share your thoughts, experiences or any additional tips in the comments section.