Royal Mail Christmas postage dates: last posting dates for Christmas 2024 in UK and internationally

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 10:52 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 16:37 BST

Check Royal Mail’s last posting dates to ensure your cards and gifts arrive on time ✉️
  • Royal Mail has announced its last postage dates for Christmas 2024
  • Final posting dates vary by service, from 2nd Class to Special Delivery
  • Deadlines differ based on destination and service type if you are posting internationally

As the festive season approaches, ensuring that cards and gifts reach loved ones in time for Christmas becomes a top priority.

The postal service is an essential part of this process, offering delivery services across the UK and internationally.

But with increased volumes of mail and potential delays during the busiest time of year, knowing Royal Mail’s last recommended posting dates for Christmas delivery is crucial.

Thankfully, Royal Mail publishes its final postage dates for different services on its website, helping customers plan ahead and avoid disappointment.

Whether you’re sending a heartfelt card to a friend across town or a carefully chosen gift to family overseas, understanding these deadlines ensures your items arrive before the big day.

Within the UK

ServiceLast recommended posting date
Royal Mail 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed ForWednesday 18 December
Royal Mail 1st Class and 1st Class Signed ForFriday 20 December
Royal Mail Special Delivery GuaranteedMonday 23 December
Royal Mail Tracked 24Saturday 21 December
Royal Mail Tracked 48Friday 20 December

Internationally

The last recommended postage dates for international delivery are a little bit more complicated, as they can differ depending on where in the world you want your item delivered.

Royal Mail International Standard

ServiceLast recommended posting date
Africa, Asia, Australia, Caribbean, Central and South America, China (People's Republic), Far and Middle East, New ZealandTuesday 26 November
Cyprus, Malta, Portugal, SpainWednesday 27 November
Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic and Poland), France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland, TurkeyThursday 28 November
Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, USAFriday 29 November
Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Slovakia, SwitzerlandWednesday 13 December

Royal Mail International Tracking and Signature services

ServiceLast recommended posting date
Barbados, Belgium, Finland, Lithuania, Malta, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Russia, South Africa, UkraineMonday 2 December
Norway, Italy, Greece, Israel, BulgariaTuesday 3 December
Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, Thailand, USAFriday 6 December

Royal Mail International Economy

ServiceLast recommended posting date
All non-European destinations (except South Africa, Canada, Middle and Far East, USA)Wednesday 2 October
Middle and Far East, Hong Kong, Singapore, South AfricaMonday 14 October
Canada and USAThursday 31 October
Cyprus, Eastern Europe, Greece, Iceland, Malta, TurkeyMonday 25 November
Western EuropeMonday 25 November

