Some National Lottery prizes in the UK go unclaimed

Some individuals may not realize they're holding a winning ticket

Lottery winnings of £500 or less can be claimed in-store, while larger prizes up to £50,000 can be claimed online

For prizes over £50,000, winners must contact the National Lottery directly

If a prize isn't claimed within 180 days, the money is allocated to National Lottery Projects across the UK

For many, hitting the National Lottery jackpot is a dream come true. But what if you’ve already won and aren’t even aware of it?

In the UK, a surprising number of National Lottery prizes remain unclaimed. Even with a six-month window to claim their winnings, some lucky individuals have yet to step forward.

You might unknowingly be holding a winning ticket - it could be stashed in a wallet, purse or even an online account.

Take a look at the list below to see if you could be one of the fortunate ones with an unclaimed prize...

National Lottery

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer. Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

A UK Millionaire Maker winner is out there somewhere, drawn on 23 February 2024. The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in the London Borough of Camden - needs to claim it by 21 August.

Euromillions - £1m

A second UK Millionaire Maker winner is out there too, with this winning ticket drawn relatively recently on 16 April. The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in Rhondda Cynon Taf - needs to claim it by 13 October.

Euromillions - £1m

A third Lottery-made millionaire is out there somewhere, with a ticket for the 27 July draw that was bought in Northumberland. The lucky holder has until 19 January 2025 to claim their prize.

Lotto HotPicks - £350,000

A resident from the London Borough of Kingston upon Thames is sitting on over a quarter of a million pounds, with the winning numbers 6, 28, 30, 40, 53, 58 being drawn on 25 May. They have until 21 November to claim their winnings.

Check your old tickets, and see if you're one of the lucky winners! If you have any questions or want to share your thoughts, drop a comment.