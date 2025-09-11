​Could a ferry gangway resolution be finally in sight?

Alex Macleod addresses Monday night's meeting in An Lanntair, alongside chair Margaret Ann Macleod and communications consultant John Morrison.

​The long-running issue over a ferry passenger access system in Stornoway finally looks to be heading towards a conclusion after it was revealed that a contract for a replacement will be going out to tender “in the next few weeks”.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was revealed by the Stornoway Port Authority at their annual general meeting which was held in public at An Lanntair on Monday evening. They said the project will be worth “millions” but the system will hopefully be in place by next summer.

SPA chief executive Alex Macleod shared the update at their Annual General Meeting held in An Lanntair on Tuesday evening.

The public meeting, which lasted one hour, was dominated by discussions over passenger access to the CalMac ferry with the SPA again coming under fire for the time it has taken to resolve the issue and for its communications over the issue.

Joining Mr Macleod on the panel were chair Margaret Ann Macleod and communications consultant John Morrison.

The AGM included a video presentation featuring Mr Macleod, cruise manager Kirsty Hutchison and harbour master Martin Graham, and a question and answer session.

Mr Macleod said the failure of the passenger access system had been “a catastrophic event” with a series of failures.

They looked at a repair option but that would have been a “seven figure sum minimum with no guarantee the failures couldn’t happen again the following week”.

Instead they sought a new design but that was fraught with complexities including the height of the passenger access door on the Loch Seaforth itself and the variability of tides.

However they were now moving ahead and would be removing the old system “very shortly”.

He said: “We’re progressing the tender process that will take two to three months but we hope to be in a position to award a contract before the end of the year.

“This will depend on funds and funds will depend on insurance payouts. We may have to look for some further funds from elsewhere.

“In relation to total cost, this will be millions. This is a huge investment. We have to get it right and we have to have a safe and robust system at the end of this.

“In relation to why it’s taken so long, a lot of this is to determine what actually happened, whether it could be repaired, and then when we started the whole process of determining a final design, we hit quite a few stumbling blocks along the way.”

Speaking to the Gazette later, Mr Macleod explained they hoped to have a mechanical system in place with a non-mechanical system to back it up, creating resilience. The goal is to have “some sort of ramp so that we have step-free access.”

During the meeting, Bob Walker, chair of Sandwick Community Council, challenged the Port on their “less” than ideal sharing of information and said: “Taking two years, just to get out to tender, is ridiculous.” There were some murmurs of agreement from the audience.

Yesterday (Wednesday) Stornoway Community Council welcomed the announcement.

Secretary Mike Macleod stated: “If these ambitious deadlines are met, then this is tremendous news. Long-suffering foot passengers can at last see the end in sight. However the challenge is now for stakeholders – our community council, the Comhairle and its councillors, and our MP and MSP – to make sure Stornoway Port honours these commitments.”

During Monday’s meeting, Alex Macleod said they were careful about what they said because of legal and financial reasons but did “fully accept” they could have done better in terms of information sharing.

Alasdair Macleod from Point, said: “I think everybody here is delighted to hear that the passenger gangway issue is going out to tender and that we hope to have a resolution shortly.”

He also asked when work on the Arnish road would start and was told the Port was “hoping in the next month to be able to award a contract for that”.

The Port highlighted a number of other successes during the AGM. These included that 76 cruise ships visiting during 2024 with around 57,000 passengers compared to 15,000 passengers in a typical year before Covid.

Cruise manager Kirsty Hutchison said the opening of the Deep Water Terminal had marked “a new era for cruise tourism in the Outer Hebrides” and they expected “steady growth” but they were “being very careful” to manage that, generally not accepting cruise ships on Sundays and limiting berthing to one large cruise ship per day even though they could take more.

Related to the cruise boom, there had been an increased demand for pilotage, with 260 pilotage acts in 2024 and the Port team now including six fully-qualified pilots.

The Port also welcomed 474 visiting yachts in 2024 from across the UK, Europe and further afield and has fully sponsored local trainees to take part in the Tall Ships – 12 in 2023 and 10 in 2025.

​