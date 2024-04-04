Council and health board clash over new air service​

The new service will come into operation next Friday

​In a statement responding to Gazette inquiries, the Health Board said: “Western Isles NHS Board was not party to the assessment, preparation, tendering or awarding of this PSO (Public Service Obligation) contract”.

Serious concerns have been expressed in Uist and Barra about the capability of an eight seater aircraft operated by Hebridean Air Services to meet demand, particularly for patients and medical staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has pointed out that this was the “only compliant bid” and that the entire £450,000 subsidy for the service has to be borne by the council without support from either the Scottish Government or the Health Board.

Uist councillors have suggested that more flights may be introduced if justified by demand with the possibility of a connection between Benbecula and Barra being restored. Current concerns about the new operation centre mainly on health-related issues.

The Health Board says that while it does not directly pay towards the cost of subsidising the service, it makes “a significant contribution” through fares paid in respect of NHS-related passengers

It also questions estimates of passenger demand: “Any suggestion that the average passenger numbers for the service averaged no more than eight is factually very inaccurate if you examine numbers between 2019 and 2024. It is correct that there was a not surprising, pandemic-related reduction in the 2020/21 period. Either side of that, the numbers bear no resemblance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement continued: “Now that the new timetable is available, Western Isles NHS Board can carry out an impact assessment regarding how the timetable, aircraft capacity and any aircraft specific limitations will impact on members of the public and patients to access appointments and visiting services to Uist.

“Accepting that, as things stand, there will be a significant impact, Western Isles NHS Board will, as it has had to do increasingly over recent years, liaise with individual patients to assist in any way we can to reduce any problems they encounter”.

The new service will come into operation next Friday and will operate three days a week – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. The return fare between Benbecula and Stornoway, including an on-line booking charge of £2.50, is £200.90. The route does not qualify for the Air Discount Scheme.

A statement from Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said that Hebridean Air Services have “expressed their commitment to deliver a service that works for the public and noted their track record of successfully operating services to Scottish islands”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company currently operate another eight-seater out of Connel, near Oban, to Colonsay, Coll and Tiree, as well as operating an inter-island service in Shetland.

A vigorous defence of the new contract arrangement has been provided by the Independent Group of Uist Councillors which includes Comhairle leader, Paul Steele, and the chair of transportation, Uisdean Robertson.

They say that “between budget cuts at the Comhairle and receiving only one compliant tender there were serious doubts about whether there would be an Inter-Island flight service at all.

“We’ve put a lot of work into ensuring that this is the case and despite a reduction in available seats there is an increase in frequency with the potential for further flights should there be sufficient demand, potentially including a service to Barra”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Uist councillors said that subsidising the route was a “non-statutory” obligation and added: “With millions of pounds worth of savings required from across the Comhairle, it was very difficult to set a budget that protected even our statutory services and they aren’t at the levels we would like them to be.

“NHS Western Isles are the biggest users of the service but provide no financial contribution other than the purchase of tickets. The Comhairle meet regularly with them as there is a real focus on patient travel and trying to find a solution that works for us all, but resources are the major issue”.

They added: “The Scottish Government budget for the PSO services that they run have increased fivefold in the last ten years. The Comhairle’s budget hasn’t so we have been engaging with them on this to get an equitable solution.”

The Uist councillors maintained: “The reduction in seats on the aircraft shouldn’t hinder this service meeting the current demand. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. passenger numbers were declining with an increasing percentage of the remaining travellers being associated with health care and this has continued into recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although the aircraft to be used is smaller than what was previously used on the route, the service timetable has increased from two rotations (return flights) on Tuesdays and Thursdays to two rotations on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays”.