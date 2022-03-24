Council Leader Mackay not seeking re-election

The leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Roddie Mackay, has confirmed that he will not be standing for re-election as a councillor in May.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 9:54 am
Roddie Mackay said the new council will face significant challenges.

Mr Mackay has been widely praised as an effective council leader and has been prominent in constant efforts to secure a better funding deal from the Scottish Government, working with colleagues in other island authorities and nationally through COSLA.

He told the Gazette: “It’s been a privilege to represent Stornoway North and over the years the good people of the ward have been very helpful, reasonable and supportive. I think it’s really important to know and understand the issues in your own area and that is why it is vital that a councillor lives in the ward they represent.

“Like me, Neil Mackay and Iain Macaulay were born and brought up in the ward and continue to live there. It makes a huge difference. As Neil and I step down I hope Iain continues and is joined by new councillors who live in the area. I would encourage residents of Stornoway North to think about standing ... it’s a great area to represent”.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

On his role as leader, Mr Mackay said: “I enjoyed the five years and had great support from the majority of councillors and a very able team of officers.

"I thank the community generally for their support particularly through the past two ‘covid’ years when I encountered nothing but encouragement and un derstanding which made the job that much easier.

“All those who ensured our children were taught and looked after, our elderly were cared for, our roads were maintained and our refuse was collected deserve great praise, as do all those involved in delivering financial support to our businesses.

He added: “Whilst the new Leader and members will have challenges, especially around reduced funding coming to the Comhairle from government, they will also have plenty of exciting opportunities and projects to carry forward and develop”.

Roddie MacKayScottish Government