Curbing bad behaviour in island pubs

The scheme aims to curb bad behaviour

Under the official PubWatch initiative – a national project which aims to provide safer drinking in all licensed premises – a committee for the islands has now been reformed.

Introducing the scheme, they said: "An acceptable standard of public behaviour in the premises must be a requirement from all customers. Those who do not reach the accepted minimum standard are normally required to leave the premises. This is an everyday fact of life throughout the country, often a sheepish apology from the person the next day is all that is required and the matter is finished with.

“Banning and Warnings provide an option to deal with those whose behaviour requires stronger action because they have caused serious concerns through totally unacceptable behaviour that breaches the standards set by Pubwatch.

"Such a person, if not dealt with by the courts and excluded, should be subject to the Pubwatch procedure and may be banned from all the premises in the watch.”

The group was launched after gaining the backing of Police Scotland, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and receiving a grant from the Drug and Alcohol Awareness Group.

Stuart Beaufoy, Business Development Manager of Cala Hotels and Chairman of Western Isles Pubwatch, said: “The reason we have restarted Pubwatch is to ensure the safety of the public and staff in bars across the Western Isles.

"It is about creating the best environment possible for people to enjoy themselves when visiting a licensed premises.”

Ryan Dowie, Coordinator of Western Isles Pubwatch, and Manager at Mcneills, added: “With tourist season fast approaching, it is right to show them the best that the Western Isles nightlife has to offer.

Pubwatch has been operating across the United Kingdom for over 40 years and while scheme’s vary in size depending on location, the basic principle is that licensee members work together to improve the safety of their premises, by introducing initiatives to combat criminal activity and anti-social behaviour.

"I think Pubwatch will make staff feel more comfortable going to their jobs by not having to worry about behaviour from the public towards them”.

Councillor Norrie Macdonald, Chair of the Western Isles Licensing Board, said: “I fully support the aims of this scheme and commend the work of Norine MacDonald and Peter Macarthur from The New Lewis together with Western Isles licensees in re-establishing a system that will benefit the community by reducing anti-social behaviour.”

To date the participating members are: Caladh Inn, Crown Hotel, Harbour kitchen, Lewis and Harris Rangers Supporters’ Club, McNeills, The Royal Hotel, The Star Inn, Stornoway Golf Club, Stornoway Sea Angling Club, The New Lewis, The Caberfeidh Hotel.