​Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge in the United States who was an older sister of ex-President Donald Trump and the daughter of a Lewis mother, has died at the age of 86.

She donated £160,000 to the Bethesda care home in Stornoway

​Unlike her brother, Judge Barry showed a lifetime interest in her maternal roots and said in 2008 she had been to Lewis on “24 or 25” occasions, usually accompanying her mother, born Mary Ann Macleod, who visited the island annually until near the time of her death in 2000 at the age of 88.

In contrast, her brother came to Lewis once as a small child and again, visiting the Macleod family home briefly, when he was seeking planning consent for a golf course in Aberdeenshire and was anxious to stress Scottish credentials.

In 2016, Judge Barry donated £160,000 to Bethesda care home in Stornoway, in memory of their mother. The money went towards providing a nine bed extension for respite care at Bethesda and a plaque continues to commemorate her generous donation.

A New York Times obituary said Judge Barry served as her brother’s “protector and critic throughout their lives”. She died at her home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and was found on Monday.

According to the New York Times: “Mr. Trump seemed to heed the words of few people as much as he did his eldest sister’s, according to confidantes. But their relationship suffered a significant fissure in the final year of his presidency, when their niece Mary L. Trump, released recordings of Judge Barry speaking harshly about her brother”.

Mr Trump, 77, is front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination while facing dozens of criminal charges in four cases.