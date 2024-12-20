​Delight as Arnish takeover deal confirmed

The completion of recent contracts at the yard have given a sense of confidence that its future could be retained.

​Confirmation that a takeover deal for Arnish has been finalised has been widely welcomed, as it secures the immediate future of the 150 employees at the yard.

​The news was announced in the House of Commons yesterday (Thursday), after weeks of fevered speculation. Two weeks ago the Gazette reported that an agreement with Spanish state shipbuilder Navantia was on the brink of being concluded.

The deal also includes the former Harland and Wolff assets in Methil, Fife and Belfast.

Making the announcement in the House of Commons, Jonathan Reynolds MP, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, who visited Arnish during the election campaign, said: “This deal is a major vote of confidence in the UK from Navantia, which will not only secure the future of UK shipbuilding but protect 1,000 jobs across the country and bring future investment into shipbuilding right across the UK.”

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar were among the organisations to welcome the move.

Councillor Donald Crichton, chair of the sustainable development committee, said: “I would first like to express my delight for those employed at Arnish Yard and their families. The past months have been a stressful time for all connected with the yard and they are to be commended for their continued professionalism and resilience.

“Since the first notification of the financial challenges experienced by Harland and Wolff the Comhairle has engaged with UK Government, Scottish Government, HIE and all stakeholders to assist in establishing a viable solution. I would like to thank all involved for their work in achieving this deal and their communication throughout the process.”

“Arnish is a huge economic asset for the Western Isles, and it is a great relief to see the highly skilled workforce retained on the island. To futureproof the yard moving forward it is important that any new leaseholder has a robust, costed and sustainable business plan. We will be writing to Navantia to seek early engagement and reassurances around their strategy for the next period and to get an understanding of the proposals which they have outlined.”

Joanna Peteranna, Director of Area Operations with HIE commented: “We’re delighted with this announcement, which ends a period of uncertainty for the skilled workforce at Harland and Wolff Arnish and puts the company on a strong footing once again.

“Arnish is a tremendous asset for the Outer Hebrides with great potential to grow its role in Scotland’s expanding renewable energy sector even further.

“HIE has already held discussions with Navantia and we now look forward to building a productive relationship as the company develops its plans for Arnish.”

The deal was secured after UK Ministers made additional funding available for Navantia in relation to a Ministry of Defence contract, which was conditional on them taking over the four yards, rather than parts of the group.

It is also understood that Navantia became much more positive about including Arnish in the package following a visit to the yard when their delegation was impressed by its potential, particularly as a centre for sub-sea contracts.

Western Isles MP, Torcuil Crichton said: “This is the best Christmas present that the workforce and the Isle of Lewis could have. There are over 150 jobs, from apprentices to journeymen, and losing those would have been a major blow to the economy.”

He paid tribute to the workforce and management at Arnish who impressed the potential owners when they inspected the site. Mr Crichton also stressed the important role of Business Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds.

“There should be no doubt, a Labour government kept the lights on at Arnish. Jonathan Reynolds and Ian Murray at the Scotland Office pushed hard for Arnish and Methil to be part of the takeover package. “The collapse of Harland and Wolff was a big bump in the road and there will be others to come, but for now the yard and the jobs seem safe”.