The project has already proved its worth and is now set for the next stage.

A special research project has been taking place in Orkney over the last two years in which unmanned aircraft have been used to deliver the mail to remote islands.

The next stage of the project will see that being extended to deliveries to Shetland and the intention is also to run a flight over to Bergen in Norway, which if successful would bring widespread deployment of the technology a significant step closer.

The project is being undertaken in collaboration with the Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership who have launched a survey asking the public how a new age in delivering small freight can be of assistance.