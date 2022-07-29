Design mission will create a meeting of cultures

A meeting of cultures: The designer brings Harris Tweed together with elements of the Indian sub-continent.

The latest stage in that process will be unveiled at the V&A Museum in London on Friday when Asim gives a presentation and launches a short film on his “3rd Migration” project which explores the balance between his South Asian heritage and British upbringing.

It features his exploration of ancient embroidery and flower printing techniques from the Indian sub-continent and applying them to both leather and Harris Tweed in order to create beautiful garments with floral patterns.

He says: “The aim was to bring together the British handwoven tradition that is embodied in Harris Tweed with Pakistani hand embroidery – two cultures worlds apart that have been woven together through ‘3rd Migration’.”

Asim launched his own label earlier this year after working with brands like Stone Island for which he produced a spectacular Harris Tweed range.

He has been coming to the islands for more than a decade, building friendships with the Harris Tweed Authority, Harris Tweed Hebrides at Shawbost and weavers, including Donald John Mackay in Luskentyre.

Donald John said: “Asim is a very creative guy and extremely respectful of Harris Tweed.

"He is a great believer in Harris Tweed and a good ambassador who will push to the limits of how it can be used with other textiles and techniques. It is fascinating to work with him”.

According to an introduction to the V&A event: “Khan’s ability to showcase oriental textile craft including Zardozi embroidery and natural printing/dyeing techniques from Pakistan/India alongside Harris Tweed whilst telling the story of his South Asian ancestry and British upbringing makes for a truly original collection.

“It stands as a totem of inspiration and guidance for the ‘buy less buy better’ cultural shift that is occurring in the fashion Industry”.