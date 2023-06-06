Distillery “lighthouse” is a beacon for future cheer

Angus A MacMillan in front of the new lighthouse-inspired feature and (inset) a bottle of Molucca Rum

Angus Macmillan explained: “It was inspired on the basis of the our maritime history and seafaring experiences. It replicates the Stevenson Lighthouse which is situated on Heisgear, west of Benbecula.

“The frame was built in Clydebank by a company called Gray and Dick. It was assembled there to ensure it was correct, then dismantled and transported to Benbecula for reassembly. It then came together perfectly and was glazed on site to create the wonderful icon we have now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“All the individual glass panels are at 26 degrees which in addition to forming the lighthouse design will also reflect light at different angles depending on the position of the sunlight and at night the lighting arrangement”.

The distillery, based in a building originally occupied by a salmon farming business, is now at an advanced stage of construction and it is hoped that whisky and gin production will be underway before the end of the year.

Main contractors are Macinnes Brothers of Benbecula and as much of the work as possible has been retained locally.

Angus said: “Macinnes Brothers have worked tirelessly through the winter and are now approaching completion of the build phase. Everyone involved has done a really good job”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The equipment and systems are supplied from LH Stainless and Muirton in Keith. When completed, the distillery will become a major tourist attraction on the island as well as a substantial employer, providing up to 25 jobs.

Earlier this year, the company, owned by father and son partnership, Angus A. and Angus E. Macmillan, launched its inaugural trio of spirits inspired by its Hebridean home and particularly the maritime traditions.

Since then, Wheelhouse Whisky, an eight year old single cask single malt produced on Islay, Machair Gin, containing heather and wild angelica botanicals from the Macmillan croft in Bornish, and Molucca Rum have become familiar features on gantries throughout the Western Isles. They are now available in around 20 outlets.

Angus A. said: “ Molucca Rum is my personal favourite. It’s inspired by Martin Martin’s 1703 book A Description of the Western Isles of Scotland, which talks about finding Molucca beans, sometimes known as sea hearts, on the Western Isles. Molucca Beans are smooth seeds from the warri tree, which wash up on our Hebridean beaches having been carried on the Gulf Stream from the Caribbean.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We find these heart-shaped seeds hidden in the sand and tangled in the seaweed: a smooth, shiny seed the size of your palm – like a heart-shaped pebble but light as a husk. It’s such a special link with Scotland and the Caribbean.”