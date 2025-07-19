Double footwear joy for Shawbost mill

The Nike Dunk Low Harris Tweed Collection will be released later this year.

​Harris Tweed Hebrides have achieved a double footwear hit involving high profile partnerships with two leading global brands – a further golf collaboration with Footjoy following on the heels of Nike’s return to the fabric.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Nike deal recalls the iconic order placed in 2004 with a sole weaver, Donald John Mackay of Luskentyre, which came at a crucial time and kick-started the potential for Harris Tweed as a footwear fabric. Famously, Donald John turned to Shawbost mill, then owned by the late Derick Murray, and 50 other weavers to complete the order.

Now the story has come back to base with Nike producing a “Nike Dunk Low Harris Tweed Collection” of trainers which will be released later this year. HTH chief executive, Margaret Ann Macleod, said: “Welcoming Nike back to the Shawbost mill after 20 years has been a proud moment. This new trainer collaboration reflects an enduring partnership and an island legacy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that the HTH team has been working for six months with Nike to develop the patterns and to create “a new modern classic – crafted with purpose, shaped by place, with a shared commitment to sustainable values”.

Footjoy has again partnered with HTH to produce two limited edition golf shoe models

This week, to coincide with the start of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in County Antrim, Footjoy has again partnered with the Shawbost-based company to produce two limited edition golf shoe models – Packard and Field.

The Harris Tweed shoes are part of a “Premiere Series” which Footjoy produces and which, they say, “continues to be the most played and most successful shoe on both the DP World and the PGA tours, earning 12 victories so far this year”. The shoes retail at £230 per pair.

Chris Tobias, Footjoy’s vice-president of Global Footwear, said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Harris Tweed Hebrides for yet another exciting collaboration. We look forward to seeing many of our FJ player sporting both the Packard and Field models at this year’s Open Championship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harris Tweed Hebrides brand ambassador, Mark Hogarth, said: “This is the fifth year of our partnership and we are delighted to continue to work with a brand with such a rich heritage and premium quality of product. FootJoy worked closely with the Harris Tweed Hebrides design team to select a bold pattern to match the heritage of Royal Portrush Golf Club.”