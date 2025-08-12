Drone surveys for Spiorad na Mara​

Geo-4D are a geo-science consultancy which specialise in drone surveys. (Image: Geo-4D)

​The company behind plans to develop a major windfarm just off the north Lewis coastline will be undertaking extensive drone surveys of their proposed landfall location and along the land corridor where they hope to install a cable for carrying the power.

The detailed topography exercise comes as Northland Power, the Canadian firm behind the Spiorad na Mara project, are preparing to submit a formal planning application to the Scottish Government for the N4 site, which they purchased in the Scotwind leasing round. The current plan is for over 60 turbines, reaching 380 metres in height.

While Scottish ministers will need to preside over the windfarm application, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar will be the responsible planning authority for much of the on-land supporting infrastructure.

The drone surveys got underway on Monday of this week and will centre on two sites in particular: an area northwest of Upper Barvas, which will act as the landfall location, and the cable corridor across the Barvas Moor to connect with a converter station at Arnish.

The surveys are expected to take between three to six weeks to complete and will be undertaken by Geo-4D, an independent British geoscience consultancy and survey specialist.

A Spiorad na Mara spokesman said the use of drones was “standard practice for the type of work being undertaken”.

“Drone flights will be planned to minimise potential interactions with birds, taking into account known nesting sites, hunting patterns, and periods of high activity,” they said.

"Prior to each flight, on-site observations will be conducted to assess bird behaviour and adjust operations accordingly. A dedicated bird specialist from a local company based in Stornoway has been involved in the preparation of the survey and the development of a mitigation plan to avoid bird disturbance.

"This specialist will also be present in the areas where sensitive species have been identified, to observe and monitor approaching birds, enabling immediate intervention if signs of aggression or disturbance are observed.”