E-book shares the islands’ food and drink story

Eat Drink Hebrides promotes the islands as a top-class culinary destination.

Visually impressive, the E-book – titled “A Taste of the Outer Hebrides” – will be accessible through the on-line media of national and local tourism organisations as well as the businesses themselves to reach the widest possible international audience.

Julie Sloan, who runs Eat Drink Hebrides as part of Outer Hebrides Tourism, said: “Anyone can share it on their own media. It has been quite a lot of work pulling it together but well worth it as the reaction is positive and everyone has been very supportive”.

While island produce, particularly seafood, has long been prized and marketed by top restaurants and retailers across Europe, there has been less value added on home territory by marketing it as one of the islands’ major assets.

The heavily illustrated, 17-page E-book deals with every aspect of the food and drink chain from primary production to the growing number of quality eating places between the Butt to Barra. There are also recipes for traditional island dishes

Julie Sloan stressed it is not intended as a comprehensive directory but “a food and drink story which highlights emerging talents as well as established businesses, and can be refreshed and added to.

“It makes a stronger link between the islands’ produce and their other natural attributes than has maybe been done before.”

For example, there is emphasis on the sustainability of island food. “Our local produce and home made products travel a very small distance from croft, boat, kitchen table, copper still, so we are fortunate to benefit from very low food miles”.

The E-Book builds on a visit undertaken earlier this year by an industry delegation to the Danish island of Bornholm which has built its successful tourism business round its reputation as “a foodie paradise and one of the most interesting outposts in the new Nordic culinary landscape”.

The island is located in the Baltic Sea surrounded by Denmark, Sweden and Germany and is known for New Nordic Style of food and drink – championing traditional dishes, local produce, seasonality and ethical production

Similarly, Julie believes the local tourism industry can benefit from projecting the the Outer Hebrides as a “foodie paradise” in their own right by pulling together the various aspects of the food and drink industry and promoting them to a much wider audience.

The introduction to the E-book states: “Thanks to the talents of our local producers and makers, the islands have a vibrant food and drink scene with something to suit every taste and budget.

“From fine dining, unique chef’s table experiences, restaurants, pubs and tearooms, to distilleries, food shacks, pop ups, community shops, cafes and even even honesty boxes, the islands have it all”.

It adds: “This guide will uncover some of the best culinary experiences for you to enjoy and will also lead you to the best places to buy our produce too”.